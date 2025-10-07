Discovering Mati magic

What if you could experience two worlds in one trip—where the city’s modern pulse meets the calm rhythm of the sea? That’s exactly what Mati Magic: Unveil Dahican Paradise is all about.
Every journey has its own kind of magic, and in Mati, it begins the moment the road opens up to wide skies and rolling waves. The drive alone feels like a slow shift from hustle to hush—where the hum of city life fades into the sound of the sea calling from miles away.
The adventure began at the Subangan Museum, where Mati’s history and natural treasures came alive through colorful exhibits, including a detailed diorama of Mount Hamiguitan. The day continued with stops at the Mindanao Saga Flying Club, Don Paco Rocamora Golf and Country Club, and the Sleeping Dinosaur viewpoint—each offering a fresh perspective of the city’s beauty.
Then came a well-deserved escape at Dahican Beach Resort and Spa, a stretch of powdery white sand and crystal-clear waves that seemed to slow down time. Spent the afternoon indulging in spa treatments, letting the ocean breeze melt away the city buzz. Every evening can be settled in with a cozy overnight stay at Adelina Hotel & Suites, a warm and stylish retreat perfect for unwinding after a full day of exploration.
The next morning unfolded into the trip’s grand highlight—an island-hopping adventure across Pujada Bay. Tour across Pujada Bay, recognized globally as one of the world’s most beautiful bays. Boats glided over turquoise waters toward Waniban, Oak, and Pujada Islands—each framed by untouched beauty and calm. Even when waves made landing on Oak impossible, its distant silhouette remained unforgettable, like a secret waiting to be discovered.
As the sun dipped behind the horizon, the experience captured the heart of what makes Mati special, a perfect blend of adventure, peace, and wonder.
Behind this travel story is a partnership built to make such experiences possible. Mati Magic: Unveil Dahican Paradise is a collaboration between Park Inn by Radisson Davao, Adelina Hotel & Suites, and Dahican Beach Resort and Spa—a joint effort to connect Davao’s city energy with Mati’s coastal tranquility.
Through their curated travel packages, guests can now enjoy a seamless journey—from the contemporary comforts of Park Inn, to the homely elegance of Adelina Hotel, to the tropical haven of Dahican Beach Resort and Spa.
More than just promoting tourism, this collaboration reimagines what it means to travel in the Davao Region—where every stay becomes a story, and every journey feels like coming home.