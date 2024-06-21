Discovery Samal, DFDCFI to stage Stellar Fashion Gala

For a beautiful cause in the world of fashion and hospitality, Discovery Samal and the Davao Fashion and Design Council Foundation, Inc. (DFDCFI) officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) last June 14, 2024.

This significant agreement marks the inception of The Stellar Fashion Gala, an upcoming showcase of exceptional talent and creativity set against the stunning backdrop of Discovery Samal.

The MOU signing ceremony was graced by key representatives from both organizations. From Discovery Samal, attendees included General Manager Stanley Lau, Director of Sales and Marketing Leilani Merilo and Associate Director of Finance Elsa Masirag. Representing the DFDCFI were President Emi Englis, Vice President Edgar Buyan and Treasurer Benjie Panizales.

The Stellar Fashion Gala, set to take place on the eve of September 28, 2024, is a charity event aimed at promoting local fashion talent and supporting charitable causes within the community. This partnership between Discovery Samal and DFDCFI underscores a shared commitment to showcasing exquisite organic materials from Mindanao and supporting local weaving communities such as the b.LOOM Project Weaving Communities through Mindanao Trade Expo Foundation.

"Discovery Samal is honored to collaborate with the Davao Fashion and Design Council Foundation, Inc. for The Stellar Fashion Gala. This event not only aligns with our vision of supporting local artists and culture but also showcases our resort as a premier venue for big-scale events," said Stanley Lau, General Manager of Discovery Samal. "We look forward to hosting an unforgettable gala that celebrates the creativity and craftsmanship of Davao's designers while supporting a very incredible cause."

DFDCFI President Emi Englis echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the significance of the partnership. "The Davao Fashion and Design Council Foundation, Inc. is thrilled to join hands with Discovery Samal. This collaboration provides an unparalleled platform for our designers to present their work in a truly luxurious setting. We believe The Stellar Fashion Gala will be a milestone event that propels Davao's fashion industry and show off textiles locally found and developed by the DOST Philippine Textile Research Institute."

The MOU outlines a series of collaborative efforts between Discovery Samal and DFDCFI. These initiatives aim to showcase the talents of Davao's designers and inspire and nurture the next generation of fashion innovators.

As preparations for The Stellar Fashion Gala commence, Discovery Samal and DFDCFI are dedicated to ensuring the event's resounding success. This partnership is poised to create a lasting impact on Davao Region's cultural and fashion landscape, drawing attention to the region's vibrant creative community. PR