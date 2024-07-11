Diversity, unity: DavNor celebrates 57th founding anniversary

Department of Tourism (DOT)-Davao Regional Director Tanya Virginia Rabat-Tan said the celebration heralds the province’s position as a beacon of natural beauty, cultural diversity, hospitality and prosperity.

“The fast-progressing development (is) evidenced (by) the rise of various investments … where tourism plays a vital role in maintaining Davao del Norte’s position as among the first-class provinces in the Philippines,” she said during the anniversary program last July 1, 2024.

Acting Governor De Carlo Uy said this year’s theme, “57 Years of People-Centered and Unified Davao del Norte”, is especially meaningful since it “highlights our shared path towards inclusion, sustainable development, and mutual respect.”

He added this reflects his brand of leadership that pushes for open, transparent, participatory, and empowering governance.