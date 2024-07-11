Diversity, unity: DavNor celebrates 57th founding anniversary

Tagum City - The province of Davao del Norte marked its 57th founding anniversary with simple but significant activities that celebrated the vibrant culture, unity, and resilience of the country’s banana capital.
Department of Tourism (DOT)-Davao Regional Director Tanya Virginia Rabat-Tan said the celebration heralds the province’s position as a beacon of natural beauty, cultural diversity, hospitality and prosperity.
“The fast-progressing development (is) evidenced (by) the rise of various investments … where tourism plays a vital role in maintaining Davao del Norte’s position as among the first-class provinces in the Philippines,” she said during the anniversary program last July 1, 2024.
Acting Governor De Carlo Uy said this year’s theme, “57 Years of People-Centered and Unified Davao del Norte”, is especially meaningful since it “highlights our shared path towards inclusion, sustainable development, and mutual respect.”
He added this reflects his brand of leadership that pushes for open, transparent, participatory, and empowering governance.
A huge civic parade preceded the anniversary program, which was participated in by thousands of people from various national agencies, local government units, private sector, civil society, schools and other sectors of society.
The two officials were joined by 2nd District Congressman Alan Dujali and other local officials in honoring the pioneers of the province and the few individuals who afforded significant contributions to its development.
Lorenzo Rubinos, Sr. Chairman of the LYR Group of Companies, which employs over 3,000 workers and sales agents, top-billed this year’s awardees.
The anniversary program was followed by the grand opening of the 2024 Kadagayaan Festival, led by Rabat-Tan, Uy, and her mother Alma Uy, president of both the Tagum City Tourism, Arts and Culture Council, Inc. (TCTACCI) and the Davao del Norte Provincial Council of Women (DNPCW).
The Kadagayaan Festival, which ran until July 4, 2024, showcased the Pagkaon Dabaonon: Culinary Tourism, Arts and Crafts Expo, DavNor Ornamental Fair, Virtual Heritage Tourism Tour and LGU Cultural Performances.
The series of events that were staged in partnership with the City Government of Tagum City also included seven sports tournaments and Oplan Paghahanda sa Pabibinata circumcision drive around the province, among others. PR