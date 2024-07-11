Diversity, unity: DavNor celebrates 57th founding anniversary

Feature

Department of Tourism (DOT)-Davao Regional Director Tanya Virginia Rabat-Tan says Davao del Norte is a beacon of natural beauty, cultural diversity, hospitality, and prosperity.
Tagum City - The province of Davao del Norte marked its 57th founding anniversary with simple but significant activities that celebrated the vibrant culture, unity, and resilience of the country’s banana capital.

Department of Tourism (DOT)-Davao Regional Director Tanya Virginia Rabat-Tan, Acting Governor De Carlo Uy, and Tagum City Tourism, Arts and Culture Council, Inc. President Alma Uy led the launch of the 2024 Kadagayaan Festival during the 57th Araw ng Davao del Norte celebrations. They were joined by 2nd District Congressman Alan Dujali and local officials.
Department of Tourism (DOT)-Davao Regional Director Tanya Virginia Rabat-Tan said the celebration heralds the province’s position as a beacon of natural beauty, cultural diversity, hospitality and prosperity.

“The fast-progressing development (is) evidenced (by) the rise of various investments … where tourism plays a vital role in maintaining Davao del Norte’s position as among the first-class provinces in the Philippines,” she said during the anniversary program last July 1, 2024.

Acting Governor De Carlo Uy said this year’s theme, “57 Years of People-Centered and Unified Davao del Norte”, is especially meaningful since it “highlights our shared path towards inclusion, sustainable development, and mutual respect.”

He added this reflects his brand of leadership that pushes for open, transparent, participatory, and empowering governance.

Acting Governor De Carlo Uy leads local officials and the Dabaonon People in the Civic Parade marking the 57th Araw ng Davao del Norte.
A huge civic parade preceded the anniversary program, which was participated in by thousands of people from various national agencies, local government units, private sector, civil society, schools and other sectors of society.

The two officials were joined by 2nd District Congressman Alan Dujali and other local officials in honoring the pioneers of the province and the few individuals who afforded significant contributions to its development.

Lorenzo Rubinos, Sr. Chairman of the LYR Group of Companies, which employs over 3,000 workers and sales agents, top-billed this year’s awardees.

Acting Governor De Carlo Uy leads local officials and the Dabaonon People in the Civic Parade marking the 57th Araw ng Davao del Norte.
The anniversary program was followed by the grand opening of the 2024 Kadagayaan Festival, led by Rabat-Tan, Uy, and her mother Alma Uy, president of both the Tagum City Tourism, Arts and Culture Council, Inc. (TCTACCI) and the Davao del Norte Provincial Council of Women (DNPCW).

Department of Tourism (DOT)-Davao Regional Director Tanya Virginia Rabat-Tan and Tagum City Tourism, Arts and Culture Council, Inc. President Alma Uy sample some local delicacies offered during the launch of the 2024 Kadagayaan Festival marking the 57th Araw ng Davao del Norte.
The Kadagayaan Festival, which ran until July 4, 2024, showcased the Pagkaon Dabaonon: Culinary Tourism, Arts and Crafts Expo, DavNor Ornamental Fair, Virtual Heritage Tourism Tour and LGU Cultural Performances.

The series of events that were staged in partnership with the City Government of Tagum City also included seven sports tournaments and Oplan Paghahanda sa Pabibinata circumcision drive around the province, among others. PR

