DOLE, DepEd partner for 2024 National Career Expo

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), in collaboration with the Department of Education (DepEd), celebrated the successful conclusion of the Mindanao leg of the 2024 National Career Expo (NCEx) this past weekend.

Hosted from May 23 to 25 at the Sunny Point Hotel in Davao City, the event garnered participation from approximately 1,500 students hailing from Grade 10 and senior high schools across the region.

Convened by DepEd 11 and co-led by a consortium of key agencies including DOLE, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), the Commission on Higher Education (Ched), the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), and the Public Employment Service Office of Davao City (PESO-Davao City), the expo aimed to provide students with valuable insights into various career paths and employment opportunities.

Throughout the three-day event, students engaged in a series of interactive sessions, panel discussions, and exhibit tour. Representatives from the convening agencies shared their knowledge and experiences, guiding students in their educational and career planning. Topics covered included the importance of skills development, emerging job markets, and the significance of choosing the right educational pathways to align with future career goals.

DOLE 11 showcased the Career Development Support of DOLE, including up-to-date labor market information, employment facilitation services, career, vocational, and employment counseling, streamlining PhilJobNet registration, and promoting the First Time Job Seekers Assistance Act. Ms. Suzette Jane A. Antiveros, head of Dole 11 Regional Employment Unit, delivered presentations spotlighting Dole’s commitment to the Philippine Labor and Employment Plan for 2023-2028.

Another highlight of the event was a mini job fair organized by Peso-Davao City, featuring nine (9) private companies offering job opportunities to the attendees. This provided students with a firsthand experience of the job application process and a chance to explore potential careers.

DEPED 11 Regional Director, Dr. Allan Farnazo, emphasized the importance of such events in bridging the gap between education and employment. “The National Career Expo serves as a vital platform for our students to explore and understand the diverse career opportunities available to them. It equips them with the necessary information and skills to make informed decisions about their future,” he said.

In reflection, DOLE 11 Regional Director Atty. Randolf C. Pensoy emphasized the organization's pivotal role in shaping the future path of the region's young workforce. “Such empowering initiatives will continue to inspire and fortify our youth, preparing them to make meaningful contributions to both the workforce and the wider community.”

While the Mindanao leg of the expo has drawn to a close, the Visayas Cluster held its 2024 NCEx from May 22-24, and the Luzon Cluster is slated for May 27-28, 2024. PR