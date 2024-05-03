DOST 11, Holy Child unite for STARBOOKS

The Department of Science and Technology XI (DOST 11) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Holy Child College of Davao for the installation of Science and Technology Academic and Research-Based Openly-Operated Kiosk Stations (STARBOOKS) across the college's three campuses - Trinity, Kalayaan, and Green Meadows.

The STARBOOKS will serve as repositories of up-to-date scientific resources and create a conducive environment for research and academic development within the institution.

During the signing ceremony, Regional Director Dr. Anthony Sales reiterated DOST 11’s dedication to supporting educational institutions in their pursuit of scientific knowledge and innovation. Dr. Sales emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts such as the STARBOOKS installation, highlighting its role in equipping learners with valuable tools for inquiry and discovery.

"We are very happy with this partnership. We believe that the installation of STARBOOKS will nurture a vibrant academic community conducive to research and learning for the faculty members and students," Dr. Sales added.

STARBOOKS serves as a digital library system that contains a vast repository of educational materials, including textbooks, journals, and multimedia resources, covering various fields of science and technology. PR/Vener Zygmond Rebuelta