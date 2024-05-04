DOST Davao donates educational equipment

The Department of Science and Technology Region 11 (DOST 11), through its Provincial Science and Technology Office in Davao del Sur (PSTO-Davao del Sur) recently distributed various educational equipment and materials to beneficiary schools to advance Science and Technology education and empower local communities.

Barangay Saliducon in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur received three computer laptops, with two allocated to Saliducon Elementary School and one to the Saliducon Day Care Center. Similarly, Barangay Balnate in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, particularly at Balnate Elementary School, received two computer desktop sets, a computer printer, and an LCD projector with a screen.

These technological resources are expected to significantly enhance the learning experience for students in these communities.

The distribution is made possible through the Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) program of DOST which aims to foster the development of S&T human resources and promote S&T among students and educators.

DOST Davao del Sur Provincial Director Ms. Leslie Cancio-Dy, emphasized the significance of such initiatives in empowering communities.

"Access to modern educational resources is crucial in nurturing the talents and skills of our youth. Through the CEST project, we aim to provide not only equipment but also the skills needed for communities to thrive in the knowledge economy,” she added.

The educational equipment distributed under the CEST project's Human Resource Development Component is expected to provide the communities with improved access to educational resources and a more engaging learning environment for a brighter future for the students and teachers empowered by science and technology. PR