DOST Davao partners with MMCM for Davao Envi Lab and Research Center

The Department of Science and Technology- Davao (DOST-Davao) signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM) to establish the Davao Environmental Laboratory and Research Center (DELRC).

This center will house advanced equipment, including an X-ray diffractometer (XRD) and an X-ray fluorescence (XRF) Spectrometer, valued at nearly nine million pesos.

The DELRC will serve as a one-stop R&D facility in the Davao Region, providing industries, researchers, faculty, and students with state-of-the-art resources to innovate in mineral and environmental research. The center is expected to offer quality laboratory and testing services to enhance the region’s research capabilities.

Engr. Alejandro H. Ballado, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of MMCM, expressed gratitude for the partnership and emphasized the institution’s commitment to supporting researchers nationwide.

"We hope that hundreds, if not thousands, of publications will be produced with this equipment. The doors of MMCM are always open to all researchers, faculty, and students," Engr. Ballado stated.

Dr. Anthony Sales, Regional Director of DOST-Davao, highlighted the broader implications of the DELRC for economic and environmental progress.

"While we work towards the economic benefits of our society, we should also look after the social and environmental benefits. We expect the laboratory will be able to cater to the islands of Mindanao and beyond," Dr. Sales said.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing the research infrastructure in the Davao Region, fostering innovation and collaboration among various stakeholders in the scientific community. The DOST's commitment to advancing science and technology in the region is evident in this endeavor, promising substantial benefits for both the environment and the economy. PR