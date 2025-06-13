Dstars Ecoland opens

DSTARS ECOLAND, the newest branch of Dstars Fitness Gym, has officially opened its doors along Quimpo Boulevard, bringing a bigger space, modern equipment, and 24/7 access to fitness seekers in Davao City.
Covering 500 square meters, the gym offers plenty of room for both beginners and experienced gym-goers. It features 38 equipment for cardio and strength training, separate workout zones, and two on-site coaches ready to assist members.
Beyond workouts, the gym includes helpful extras like hot and cold showers, free parking, and WiFi to make every visit comfortable and convenient.
Located across Trust Home Depot and near St. John Paul II College, Dstars Ecoland is easily accessible to residents, students, and workers in the area.
Members will also be given the benefit to access all Dstars branches across the city, providing flexibility for those with busy schedules or changing locations.
With a welcoming atmosphere and a full range of equipment and services, Dstars Ecoland aims to be the go-to fitness spot for anyone looking to stay active, build strength, or start a healthier lifestyle.