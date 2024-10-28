DStars Fitness Gym opens newest, largest branch in Matina

To celebrate its grand opening, DStars Matina is offering free access from October 23-31 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with extended hours from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting October 24. Starting on November 1, DStars Matina will operate 24/7, ensuring members can hit the gym anytime!

For those looking to commit to their fitness journey, DStars is running a special P800-per-month promo until October 31. This is the perfect opportunity to start your fitness goals at a discounted price.

What sets DStars Matina apart is its posing room, a first among the DStars branches, designed for bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts to flex and perfect their form. DStars Matina is their only branch with a sauna, offering members a great way to relax and recover after workouts.

Members will also enjoy flexibility across the DStars network, with synchronized memberships allowing access to all DStars branches in Agdao and Buhangin.

To make fitness more accessible, DStars is offering 20% off membership fees for groups, students, and persons with disabilities (PWDs). Plus, supplements are readily available at the gym to support members’ health and fitness needs.

Whether you're a fitness newbie or a seasoned athlete, DStars Matina is ready to support your journey with world-class facilities and unbeatable offers! AJA