DTI 12 hosts Training for Creative AGE for SDGs Program

The event attracted 36 identified MSMEs from various provinces and cities across the region. Soccsksargen was the pilot region in the Philippines to implement this innovative program to boost the creative industries.

“We assure you that DTI R12 is with you in pursuing the creative sector. For the creative MSMEs, at this point, we give value to all your contributions. The DTI 12 team is here to assist you. You contribute greatly to the economy by generating employment and expanding opportunities for your fellow creatives. Thank you for your active contribution to the development of our region,” said Regional Director Flora Politud-Gabunales.