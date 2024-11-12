DTI 12 hosts Training for Creative AGE for SDGs Program

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region 12 recently held a three-day training program titled "Creative AGE for SDGs: Accelerating Growth of MSMEs in Region 12" from October 28 to 30 at Dreamweavers Hotel in Koronadal City.
The event attracted 36 identified MSMEs from various provinces and cities across the region. Soccsksargen was the pilot region in the Philippines to implement this innovative program to boost the creative industries.
“We assure you that DTI R12 is with you in pursuing the creative sector. For the creative MSMEs, at this point, we give value to all your contributions. The DTI 12 team is here to assist you. You contribute greatly to the economy by generating employment and expanding opportunities for your fellow creatives. Thank you for your active contribution to the development of our region,” said Regional Director Flora Politud-Gabunales.
The Creative AGE for SDGs program in Soccsksargen is a localized initiative by DTI, designed to enhance the resilience and capacity of MSMEs in the region’s creative sector, focusing on women and youth-led enterprises.
Soccsksargen rich cultural and creative heritage makes it an ideal candidate for this program, which seeks to address challenges such as limited access to resources and market vulnerabilities. The training modules are designed to boost innovation and sustainable practices, empowering local MSMEs to thrive in a competitive environment.
In her speech delivered by OIC Assistant Director Susan Salonga, BSMED Director Emma Asusano highlighted that the creative industries play a crucial role in the economy as cultural ambassadors, innovators, and drivers of social change.
Through this program, the skills, collaborations, and innovations fostered will enhance economic opportunities and promote inclusive, sustainable development, positioning MSMEs in the creative sector as catalysts for change in both global and local markets.
“The pilot implementation here in Region 12 is more than a local initiative—it is a blueprint for national transformation. As the first region to experience these modules firsthand, the insights, lessons, and best practices gathered here will serve as a model for other regions, amplifying the impact of the Creative AGE initiative across the Philippines,” she said.
In collaboration with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (Undesa), the program aligns with global sustainable development goals while being adapted to Soccsksargen unique needs.
A national workshop conducted in July 2024 laid the groundwork for the training modules. The localized implementation will focus on leveraging Soccsksargen creative strengths and supporting MSMEs through region-specific strategies and workshops aimed at fostering resilience and innovation.
There are nine categories identified in the creative industries: Audiovisual Media, Digital Interactive Media, Creative Services, Design, Publishing and Printed Media, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Traditional Cultural Expressions, and Cultural Sites.
This is in line with the mandate of Republic Act No. 11904, or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act. It aims to promote and develop the creative industries as a vital pillar of the nation’s cultural and economic landscape.
The Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (PCIDA), which lapsed into law on July 28, 2022, aims to develop a vibrant creative industry in the Philippines by protecting and strengthening the rights and capacities of creative firms, artists, artisans, creators, and other stakeholders.