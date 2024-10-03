DTI launches Young Creatives Challenge Season 2

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) officially unveiled the second season of the Young Creatives Challenge (YC2), further empowering the next generation of Filipino creative talent.

On September 26, a launch event held at OneAyala Malls marked the expansion of YC2 to include the Elementary and High School Editions. This is in addition to the established Regular Edition for creatives aged 18 to 35.

Spearheaded by the DTI Creative Industries Development Office with the support of the Office of Senator Imee Marcos, the second season of YC2 invites young Filipinos to explore their creativity under the key themes of #Love, #Creativity, and #Future.

DTI Competitiveness and Innovation Group Assistant Secretary Leonila T. Baluyut, in her introductory speech, said that the Season 1 of YC2 showcased the boundless talent of Filipino youth. “We witnessed their remarkable works of art — brilliant storytelling, powerful performances, and innovative creations — reflecting the heart and soul of our culture.”

“These young creatives have shown that the future of the Philippine creative industries is bright, and today, we are here to take that success to new heights,” she added.