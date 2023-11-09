EastWest Rural Bank supports DepEd programs to uplift well-being of teachers and students

EastWest Rural Bank (EWRB) continues to strengthen its commitment to support the Department of Education (DepEd) in its projects and initiatives that aim to further improve the quality of education in the country.

Even when the Philippines was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic back in 2020, DepEd was proactive in addressing the challenges the country faced. It adopted distance learning where students either had online classes, utilized modules, or participated in TV-based learning.

Thus, in the last quarter of 2021, EastWest Rural Bank, together with its external partner Solar Entertainment, donated digital boxes that were used in the conduct of TV based instruction modality in the National Capital Region (NCR).

EWRB also actively participates in the annual Brigada Eskwela by providing the most pressing needs of schools in all regions that were assessed to have the least resources.

These materials range from school supplies, construction supplies, to health essentials.

During the recent celebration of National Teachers’ Month, the bank, once again, launched the “I Respond Award” initiative. The award is an annual recognition given to exemplary teachers who have brought significant contributions to learners or the community. This award highlights the teachers’ value of being responsive.

“EWRB’s projects are the Bank’s way of showing its appreciation to DepEd and teachers for their hard work and perseverance in the pursuit of giving quality education to the Filipino people. We believe that these small contributions can create a significant impact to the lives of our teachers, who are the true nation-builders,” said EWRB President Sheila Marasigan Bajado.

Cementing its support for DepEd, EWRB also recently sponsored the National Teachers’ Month 2023 culmination celebration, with the theme “Together4Teachers,” hosted by DepEd and held last October 5, 2023 at Father Saturnino Urios University - Morelos Campus, Libertad, Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, Region XIII, Caraga.