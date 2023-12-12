Eat, shop, and be merry at Poblacion Market Central

If you are into culture and arts, this is the right place for you to discover the stories of the past and appreciate the beauty of today with Gallery Down South Christmas Art Exhibit 'Past and Presents' from November 18 to December 11. From December 18 to January 10, 2024, Gallery Down South will feature 'Conflict of Forms.’

HAPPY HOUR AND EXCITING DEALS

Who doesn't get excited about discounts and special deals? It's the season of savings, indeed with Kukun's Happy Hour. Spend time with your family and friends in Poblacion Market Central where a fusion of all you need is in one place.

Enjoy exciting deals and discounts from selected food stalls such as Myami Vyce, Claribel Restaurant, and Hootsa as Kukun Food Hall offers discounts during the Happy Hour on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m.

Happy Hour Deals:

Myami Vyce

- Classic Mojito at P350 for 2

- Draft Beer at P250 for 2

Claribel Restaurant

- 5% off on Bento Meals



Hootsa

- 10% off on food and drinks (3-6 p.m.)

- 15% off on food and drinks (6-9 p.m.)

Not only that, you can also enjoy up to 50% discount from selected shops at Poblacion until December 31 with their year-end super sale.

Don’t miss the chance to explore what Poblacion Market Central has to offer this Holiday season! DSCA