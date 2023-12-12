Eat, shop, and be merry at Poblacion Market Central

STEP into the festive spirit of Poblacion Market Central this Christmas season!
Whether you're drawn to shopping sprees, capturing artistic exhibits, satisfying your cravings, or simply appreciating Davao's vibrant culture embedded in every corner of the place, Poblacion Market Central has them all for you!
With its wide array of retail shops, special offers, and discounts from selected stores, this place is perfect to chill and be merry with your family this Holiday season. Not only that, a lot of delectable treats are waiting for you at their Kukun Food Hall.
WHAT’S NEW IN KUKUN FOOD HALL
If you’ve got no plans on your weekends, add Poblacion Market Central to your list of places to visit this Christmas and explore what Kukun Food Hall has to offer.
Surely, you can feel your tummy screaming for food as you enter the place. Check their new lineup of pop-up food stalls and new tenants and feast on a wide array of food and drinks that will satisfy your cravings!
December Pop-ups at Kukun Food Hall:
Devsoy Halal Kitchen (December 1-9)
I Want Burger (November 30-December 3, 5-9, 12-16, 19-23, 26-30)
Freshko (December 1-17)
Yellow Cab (December 1-15, 17-23)
Two new tenants will also add to the long list of food stalls at Kukun Food Hall including Chinoy Chow ready to serve you Chinese cuisine and Yassi’s BBQ which will be reopening soon.
While digging into your food, you can enjoy performances from talented local artists or grab the mic and take the stage. Last December 2, 3, 9, and 10, from 5 to 8 p.m., guests enjoyed in their Open Mic Weekends.
WHAT TO DO IN POBLACION MARKET CENTRAL
A lot of retail stores are waiting for you at Poblacion Market Central. From clothing, accessories, to footwear, and other services, you can start your shopping spree as this place is filled with the best gift ideas for Christmas.
As you take a stroll around the place, you can check their Pre-Holiday pop-up stores and enjoy exciting deals from Havaianas, until December 10 and Davao Pickers from December 14 to 17.
If you are into culture and arts, this is the right place for you to discover the stories of the past and appreciate the beauty of today with Gallery Down South Christmas Art Exhibit 'Past and Presents' from November 18 to December 11. From December 18 to January 10, 2024, Gallery Down South will feature 'Conflict of Forms.’
HAPPY HOUR AND EXCITING DEALS
Who doesn't get excited about discounts and special deals? It's the season of savings, indeed with Kukun's Happy Hour. Spend time with your family and friends in Poblacion Market Central where a fusion of all you need is in one place.
Enjoy exciting deals and discounts from selected food stalls such as Myami Vyce, Claribel Restaurant, and Hootsa as Kukun Food Hall offers discounts during the Happy Hour on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m.
Happy Hour Deals:
Myami Vyce
- Classic Mojito at P350 for 2
- Draft Beer at P250 for 2
Claribel Restaurant
- 5% off on Bento Meals
Hootsa
- 10% off on food and drinks (3-6 p.m.)
- 15% off on food and drinks (6-9 p.m.)
Not only that, you can also enjoy up to 50% discount from selected shops at Poblacion until December 31 with their year-end super sale.
Don’t miss the chance to explore what Poblacion Market Central has to offer this Holiday season! DSCA