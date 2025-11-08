'Eat Well, Live Well' Youth Summit in Davao

They were also given the opportunity to plan and collaborate on actionable micro-projects that enable them to live out Ajinomoto’s Eat Well, Live Well philosophy featuring the use of Umami to make nutritious meals more delicious, increasing daily vegetable intake, and embracing a zero-waste lifestyle.

“Our mission is to contribute to wellness and help people enjoy better lives in the future. We have been investing in youth development as we hope to see the younger generations become champions of a healthy and sustainable future,” APC Group President Mr. Koichi Ozaki said in his Opening Remarks to reinforce the company’s mission.

The keynote address, themed “Empowering Youth for Nutritious and Sustainable Futures,” was delivered by Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao Assistant Regional Director Dr. Rebonfamil Baguio. He emphasized, “This Summit is a testament that a sustainable program is worth supporting. Thank you to our partners for constantly reminding us that the well-being of the nation starts with the well-being of its people. And that the well-being of the schools begins with the well-being of the learners. So let us eat well, live well, and live long! There is never a substitute for wellness.”

The event culminated in a heartfelt Ceremonial Pledge, where all participants vowed to carry forward the lessons learned in the Summit and become vocal advocates for healthier, more eco-conscious lifestyles.

In her closing remarks, Mika Makino, APC Director for Sales, Marketing, and Public Relations, praised the energy and dedication of the Region 11 students. “Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation recognizes the role of the youth in taking positive actions towards the health and environment sustainability crisis in the Philippines. I am truly impressed by your bright and sharp minds, and I can see that the country’s future is in good hands,” Makino concluded.

The successful Davao summit underscores Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation’s continued dedication to its global vision of extending healthy life expectancy and reducing environmental impact by 50 percent by 2030, through impactful and educational outreach programs. PR