Eden Nature Park lights up giant Araucaria pine tree, launches holiday deals and hampers

The unveiling of the Christmas Village followed shortly after, led by JVA Group of Companies chairman Mike Ayala, Eden president and CEO Zaldy Magnaye, and stylist Vheejay Salonga, who together signaled the official opening of Eden’s holiday attractions.

The giant illuminated tree, surrounded by festive décor and cool mountain air, became the centerpiece of the night, drawing families, visitors, and loyal patrons eager to experience Davao’s signature Christmas ambience.

To make the celebration even more memorable, Eden highlighted its Christmas Party Packages, ideal for company events or family reunions. Guests may choose between the Blissful Holiday Package (P800 per person) or the Yuletide Magic Package (P900 per person), both inclusive of a buffet meal, four-hour venue use with basic holiday decorations, sound system with microphones, and a registration table.

Holiday gift options were also introduced through Eden’s Christmas Hampers, available in three decorative baskets: the P399 Red Basket, P699 Gold Basket and P999 Green Basket, each filled with assorted pastries or fresh Eden vegetables. Christmas cakes, including the Ribbon Cake, Snowman Cake, Flower Cake, and the classic Fruit Cake, are available at the Vista Restaurant.

A seasonal favorite, the Roast Pork Lechon Belly priced at P3,000 and good for 15 people also returns and is open for pre-orders.

To close the year, Eden invites the public to its 2026 New Year’s Eve Countdown, complete with dinner, entertainment, party accessories, and celebratory drinks. Overnight packages with accommodation and breakfast are also available for guests wishing to extend their stay.

For bookings and reservations, contact Eden’s Sales and Reservations Office at 0918-930-7590 or 0917-111-3336, or email [info@edennaturepark.com.ph](mailto:info@edennaturepark.com.ph).