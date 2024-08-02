Education beyond borders

Davao City is renowned for its higher education institutions that produce top-notch graduates ready for work and prepared for the international stage. Many students from these institutions have achieved success abroad because of the nurturing environment provided by their alma maters.

To meet international standards, numerous universities and colleges in the city have invested in international collaborations to broaden their students' opportunities. Some institutions have established partnerships with higher education institutions in neighboring countries.

While these international partnerships primarily serve institutional interests, they are also guided by Commission on Higher Education (Ched) Memorandum Order No. 55, Series of 2016, known as the “Policy Framework and Strategies for the Internationalization of Philippine Higher Education,” which outlines the rationale for internationalization in Philippine higher education.

Several schools in Davao City offer international programs, attracting numerous international students and giving opportunities to Filipino students to study abroad.