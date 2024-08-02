Education beyond borders

Davao City is renowned for its higher education institutions that produce top-notch graduates ready for work and prepared for the international stage. Many students from these institutions have achieved success abroad because of the nurturing environment provided by their alma maters.
To meet international standards, numerous universities and colleges in the city have invested in international collaborations to broaden their students' opportunities. Some institutions have established partnerships with higher education institutions in neighboring countries.
While these international partnerships primarily serve institutional interests, they are also guided by Commission on Higher Education (Ched) Memorandum Order No. 55, Series of 2016, known as the “Policy Framework and Strategies for the Internationalization of Philippine Higher Education,” which outlines the rationale for internationalization in Philippine higher education.
Several schools in Davao City offer international programs, attracting numerous international students and giving opportunities to Filipino students to study abroad.
One of these is the University of Mindanao, since the early 2000s, UM has facilitated student and faculty exchanges, research collaborations, joint program delivery, and participation in international networks such as University Mobility in Asia and the Pacific (UMAP) and Asian International Mobility for Students (AIMS). These initiatives have established multilateral mobility networks and collaborations with leading universities abroad, even during the pandemic through virtual and hybrid activities.
Similarly, Holy Cross of Davao College, through its Center for Linkages, Internationalization, and Language Studies, aims to foster relationships with local and international universities, research organizations, and development partners. This includes collaborations in research, student training, exchange programs, internships, and regional integration initiatives.
Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MCM), although relatively new in the city, has quickly gained recognition by offering various international opportunities for students, both academic and non-academic. The school hosts international conferences, academic competitions, student exchange programs, cultural immersion programs, and international summer immersions to enhance global perspectives and showcase Filipino talent.
Dabawenyos are familiar with the Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF), known for its significant population of Indian students pursuing Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degrees. Despite India's esteemed medical education, some Indian students opt for DMSF due to its streamlined admission process, affordability, and high-quality education.
Several schools in Davao City were recognized as Davao Internationalization Trailblazers in the Ched-Icon Awards 2023: AdDU, San Pedro College (SPC), University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep), University of the Immaculate Conception (UIC), and University of Mindanao (UM).
These institutions are among the academic leaders building their reputations nationally and globally through international collaborations, demonstrating their commitment to continuous knowledge pursuit.
In summary, international education collaborations have enriched global knowledge, promoted diversity, equity, and inclusion. Over the years, many students from Davao City have had the opportunity to study abroad, while foreign students have enriched their understanding of the Philippines during their studies here.
To further these educational ventures, policymakers could increase funding for internationalization programs in education. Allocating resources for government-sponsored exchange programs targeting marginalized groups such as Persons with Disabilities (PWD), LGBTQIA+ individuals, and Indigenous Peoples (IP) would provide equal opportunities for all to explore and expand their learning horizons. RGP