EduCLaaS Global founder speaks about AI in education

Distinguished entrepreneur and investor Leslie Loh, also the founder and CEO of EduCLaaS Global, was the guest speaker of the Philippine Women’s College (PWC) of Davao’s “AI in Education: Building Agentic and Adaptive Learning Ecosystems,” held on September 30, 2025, at the Benitez Conference Room, University Avenue, Juna Subdivision, Matina, Davao City.

Loh’s insightful session was attended by Hysie Osit, Alliance Manager for the Philippines of EduCLaaS Lithan, who underscored the continued commitment of EduCLaaS to building strong educational partnerships in the country.

The session was graced by key academic leaders and administrators of PWC of Davao, such as Prof. Vicente V. Pijano III, chancellor and Chief Operating Officer (virtually); Dr. Aristotle P. Carandang, Dean of College; Dr. Reynald A. Japay, executive director for Administrative Services; Emi L. Englis, executive director for the Center for Innovation and Social Ventures; Dr. Milagros D. Saga, Assistant Dean of College; Christina B. Ramos, manager of the Food Processing Innovation Center (FPIC); Maria Julieta R. Torres, director of Linkages, Internationalization and Placement Office (LIPO); and Cherry Anne Z. Diaz, Academic Cluster director – Hotel and Tourism Management.

Also present were the Tertiary Education Student Affairs Head, Program Chairpersons, Basic Education Coordinators, and Senior High School Faculty from the Multimedia, IT, and ICT programs.

EduCLaaS is a digital learning and talent platform headquartered in Singapore, operated by Lithan Academy and its subsidiary EduCLaaS Pte Ltd. It offers a unique Competency Learning as a Service (CLaaS) model, delivering competency-based curricula through work-integrated, applied, and blended learning approaches.

The platform aims to equip learners with job-relevant digital skills, facilitate career induction, and support enterprise workforce reskilling.

In the Philippines, EduCLaaS has established partnerships with several higher education institutions (HEIs) to offer degree programs such as BS Information Technology and BS Entrepreneurship major in Digital Business. Notably, PWC of Davao is the only partner school in Mindanao.

Currently, PWC of Davao has nine enrolled college learners under the Lithan EduCLaaS programs: six students in BS Information Technology major in Software Engineering and three students in BS Entrepreneurship major in Digital Business.

The event served as a meaningful dialogue on the evolving landscape of education, particularly in leveraging AI to create more personalized, adaptive, and future-ready learning ecosystems. Contributed by Maria Julieta R. Torres, Director, LIPO