Elevated living comes to life at Azuela High Street

Nestled in the heart of Azuela Cove, Ayala Land Inc.’s mixed-use estate in Lanang, Davao City, Azuela High Street is quietly reshaping how people connect. What started as a retail space is evolving into something much more—a dynamic, people-centered destination where families, friends, and neighbors gather to move, play, and create lasting memories.
With every new shop opening and every event that lights up its calendar, Azuela High Street is becoming a hub for meaningful community experiences—not just a place to stop by but a place to stay, explore, and belong.
Mini wheels, mighty fun
One of the standout events? The Push Bike Racing Series is a delightful, family-friendly initiative hosted by the National Bike Organization of the Philippines.
Every race day feels like a mini festival—bright helmets gleaming, little riders (ages two to six) buzzing with excitement, and proud parents cheering them on from the sidelines.
These balance bike races welcome beginners and budding cyclists alike, creating a fun, pressure-free space where kids can build confidence on two wheels.
It’s more than just racing—it’s about celebrating milestones, promoting safety, and encouraging kids to get active. With group activities, games, and plenty of prizes, these weekends become a celebration of movement and togetherness.
A Play Court for all ages
Azuela High Street is enhancing its active lifestyle offerings with the upcoming Play Court—a dynamic open-air space designed for pickleball and other community-driven sports.
This addition is more than just another venue. It’s a commitment to active living, echoing Azuela’s previous wellness runs and community events. The Play Court will offer both regulars and first-timers a new reason to go outside and get moving.
Unplugged moments
Earlier this year, families came together for “Unplug & Play,” a joyful celebration in partnership with PlayGoalZ. From egg hunts and arts & crafts to sensory play zones and storytelling, the event encouraged families to trade screen time for shared time—and kids loved every minute of it. Events like this capture what Azuela High Street is all about: creating meaningful, real-world moments in a world that moves too fast.
Fresh faces, fresh energy
As Azuela High Street continues to grow, it’s welcoming exciting new merchants that bring even more flavor, wellness, and style into the mix:
● TUF Barbershop – A favorite from Cebu, TUF’s Davao branch offers sharp, signature cuts such as the “TUF Gent” and “Hooligan Cut.” It’s a spot for men who take their grooming seriously.
● Lash in the City Davao – Whether you're into subtle lifts or dramatic volume, this beauty lounge has options tailored for every eye and every vibe.
● Baker Medical Aesthetics – Led by Dr. Miguel Baker and Dani Angeles Baker, this clinic offers non-invasive treatments including Botox, skin rejuvenation, and the “Baker Slim” program to Northern Davao for the first time.
● BPI Prime Phygital Branch – Merging digital convenience with personal service, this innovative banking experience features self-service kiosks, concierge zones, and private lounges for preferred clients—the first of its kind in Mindanao.
● Fine Dentistry and Finca – A modern and stylish dental clinic combined with a specialty café, this combination space is becoming a community favorite.
Growing with the community
Azuela High Street is steadily emerging as one of Davao’s favorite outdoor destinations. It’s a space that’s naturally evolving—slowly but surely becoming part of the everyday rhythm of life in the city.
It’s where people stop for errands and end up staying for a game, a stroll, or a sunset coffee. It’s a community where kids learn to ride bikes, families gather on weekends, and friends meet to catch up. In a world that often feels disconnected, Azuela High Street is quietly becoming the place where connection comes easy.
And that’s what makes people come back.