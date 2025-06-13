Elevated living comes to life at Azuela High Street

Mini wheels, mighty fun

One of the standout events? The Push Bike Racing Series is a delightful, family-friendly initiative hosted by the National Bike Organization of the Philippines.

Every race day feels like a mini festival—bright helmets gleaming, little riders (ages two to six) buzzing with excitement, and proud parents cheering them on from the sidelines.

These balance bike races welcome beginners and budding cyclists alike, creating a fun, pressure-free space where kids can build confidence on two wheels.

It’s more than just racing—it’s about celebrating milestones, promoting safety, and encouraging kids to get active. With group activities, games, and plenty of prizes, these weekends become a celebration of movement and togetherness.