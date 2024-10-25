Embracing eco-friendly homes

Similarly, Damosa Land, Inc. (DLI) is leading with Kahi Estates, a development with solar panels, water catchment areas, and green spaces. DLI's Ameria project in Panabo City also underscores their commitment to eco-friendly communities in Mindanao, a trend they see as the future of real estate in the Philippines.

Davao City-based nvironmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) advises developers to incorporate sustainable features like permeable pavements to reduce heat and absorb rainwater, solar energy systems, and rainwater catchment basins. They stress the importance of green spaces even during construction and urge compliance with Davao's Comprehensive Land Use Plan and Zoning Ordinance to safeguard future occupants and mitigate disaster risks.

Meanwhile, the Davao Local Government Unit (LGU) is enhancing its environmental sustainability initiatives through the Local Climate Change Action Plan. The Climate and Disaster Risk Assessment (CDRA) Technical Working Group is updating the city’s risk assessment to ensure disaster resilience and adaptability to climate change.

Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte emphasized individual responsibility for environmental sustainability during his second State of the City Address.

He said, “Maggikan gihapon na sa matag-Dabawenyo. Ayaw gyud mo pataka’g panlabay og basura. Ikaduha, ayaw mo pataka og putol og punuan. Ikatulo, ayaw mo panghilabot anang mga mananap nga wala nanghilabot ninyo nga ‘di man pud makaon (Environmental sustainability starts with every Dabawenyo. Dispose of your garbage properly. Second, refrain from cutting down trees. Third, avoid harming animals that haven't harmed you and cannot fend for themselves)."

Additionally, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) prioritizes resilient and sustainable living spaces, advocating for environmental protection and improved lifestyles for all Filipinos. RGP