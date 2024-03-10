Embracing unity: Illuminating CAID’s role in practicing ‘men and women for others’ at AdDU

LAST February 20, 2024, the Center Against Illegal Drugs (CAID) board members met with Fr. Karel San Juan, SJ – Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) - President. Mary Grace P. Monocillo, MSSW, RSW – Director; Dr. Melba Manapol; Dr. Apple Alvarez; Wilfredo Samante, Atty. Edgar B. Pascua II, Atty. Romeo Cabarde, Jr., and Lunar Fayloga were present during the meeting. Mark Paul Samante, the director of the University Community Engagement and Advocacy Council (UCEAC), also joined the meeting.

Initially, Monocillo introduced the CAID objectives and its four programs, which are the Healing and Recovery for Drug Surrenderers/Reformists (HERDS), Drug Hotline and Referral Helpline (DHRH), Human Rights Training and Rights-Based Policing and Drug Trade Research. All these programs aim to safeguard the human person and their dignity, uphold human rights and due process in all circumstances to foster justice and respect and remain true and faithful to the Gospel values of serving those in greatest need. Dr. Manapol also added more information about how CAID, in its community-based rehabilitation, assists people who use drugs (PWUDs) to recover. She added how the CAID team works respectfully and without hesitation and has fostered teamwork.

Atty. Cabarde also shared the struggles of CAID with Father San Juan, particularly during the pandemic; even reaching the drug reformists was difficult, but the program remained to serve. In partnership with the Department of Agriculture Region 11, the multiplier farm project in Barangay Tibuloy, Toril District, continued, where the drug reformists and their family members helped in the farm operation. In return, they will receive goats and chickens for additional livelihood activities.

The Drug-Free Workplace Program of Davao City, where AdDU is one of its providers, continued its operation online. Sadly, the 24/7 Drug Hotline and Referral Helpline (DHRH) ceased operating due to the pandemic.