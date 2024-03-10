Embracing unity: Illuminating CAID’s role in practicing ‘men and women for others’ at AdDU

LAST February 20, 2024, the Center Against Illegal Drugs (CAID) board members met with Fr. Karel San Juan, SJ – Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) - President. Mary Grace P. Monocillo, MSSW, RSW – Director; Dr. Melba Manapol; Dr. Apple Alvarez; Wilfredo Samante, Atty. Edgar B. Pascua II, Atty. Romeo Cabarde, Jr., and Lunar Fayloga were present during the meeting. Mark Paul Samante, the director of the University Community Engagement and Advocacy Council (UCEAC), also joined the meeting.
Initially, Monocillo introduced the CAID objectives and its four programs, which are the Healing and Recovery for Drug Surrenderers/Reformists (HERDS), Drug Hotline and Referral Helpline (DHRH), Human Rights Training and Rights-Based Policing and Drug Trade Research. All these programs aim to safeguard the human person and their dignity, uphold human rights and due process in all circumstances to foster justice and respect and remain true and faithful to the Gospel values of serving those in greatest need. Dr. Manapol also added more information about how CAID, in its community-based rehabilitation, assists people who use drugs (PWUDs) to recover. She added how the CAID team works respectfully and without hesitation and has fostered teamwork.
Atty. Cabarde also shared the struggles of CAID with Father San Juan, particularly during the pandemic; even reaching the drug reformists was difficult, but the program remained to serve. In partnership with the Department of Agriculture Region 11, the multiplier farm project in Barangay Tibuloy, Toril District, continued, where the drug reformists and their family members helped in the farm operation. In return, they will receive goats and chickens for additional livelihood activities.
The Drug-Free Workplace Program of Davao City, where AdDU is one of its providers, continued its operation online. Sadly, the 24/7 Drug Hotline and Referral Helpline (DHRH) ceased operating due to the pandemic.
Atty. Pascua also shared the impact of CAID on changing lives, echoing the core values of Atenean. He emphasized CAID as being a beacon of transformation. He is genuinely proud that every member of CAID, from top to bottom, has dedicated themselves to attaining CAID goals.
Furthermore, the testimonials Fayloga and Samante shared on the spiritual enrichment sessions offered to drug reformists by CAID embodied the power of Ignatian spirituality.
I would say that the opportunity to engage with Father San Juan, was invaluable. And yes, AdDU committees or centers need a sense of commitment and unity, like in CAID. Undoubtedly, the meeting indeed illuminated the alignment of CAID embodying the Jesuit ideal mission of doing “men and women for others.”
In all these, I see that Father San Juna’s leadership personifies a culture of inclusivity and openness, welcoming and celebrating various perspectives. His willingness to listen provides a safe environment for all, where people are encouraged to speak out their opinions, leading to the realization of every center or committee’s collective goals.
Oh, I am so glad to have the meeting; it was very enriching! The atmosphere of an open dialogue fosters a sense of belongingness. I must say that recognizing each team member in AdDU centers invites the drive for all to do more. So, let us all be actively involved in achieving the AdDU mission. Together, we can do it. To God be the glory!