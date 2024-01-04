Empowering farmers, fisherfolks nationwide

THE Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), through its social development arm, BPI Foundation (BPIF), forge four transformative partnerships aimed at enhancing agricultural sustainability, empowering local communities, and fostering economic resilience across diverse regions in the Philippines.
Aligned with BPI Foundation’s theme, “Kasama Lahat sa Pag-Unlad,” Farm-to-Table is a holistic program that aims to uplift the lives of Filipino farmers and fisherfolks through capacity building, education, innovation and technology, entrepreneurship, market access, and financial inclusion. These collaborations are made possible through BPIF’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development, leveraging the expertise of key partners to drive positive change across the country.
Promoting agri innovation through strategic alliances
The project entitled, Enhancing Market Potential, Opportunities, Welfare, and Economic Resilience (Empower) with the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) is the foundation’s first collaboration with the Department of Agriculture (DA) for small-holder rice farmers in San Carlos, Negros Occidental.
It aims to strengthen local rice production, ensures food security, and addresses malnutrition, aligning with BPI Foundation’s strategic focus within the Visayas region. The initiative also supports farmers in adopting sustainable practices, boosting productivity, and expanding income opportunities by introducing climate-resilient technologies and hosting capacity-building workshops.
Expanding this commitment, BPI partners with Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. through the “Agricultural Services to Elevate Farmers towards Sustainable Food Security and Livelihood” (AgrElevate) project for the benefit of farmers and fisher folk in Leyte, Leyte Province. This initiative emphasizes integrated farming systems and sustainable fishing, aiming to boost food production, livelihoods, and local value chain linkages.
Vegetable farmers in Asuncion, Davao del Norte will benefit from “Forming Alliances for Resilient Marketing and Enterprise Development” (FARMEr) Project in collaboration with Kasilak Development Foundation, Inc., which aims to increase vegetable production and integrate livestock raising as a supplemental livelihood.
Lastly, the “Market-Oriented Vegetable Production and Enterprise” (MOVE) in partnership with Mahintana Foundation, Inc., focuses on enhancing productivity and addressing post-harvest losses to increase the income of smallholder vegetable farmers project in Polomolok, South Cotabato.
A commitment to sustainable agri, community development
Since 2019, BPI’s Farm-to-Table initiative has been focused on connecting consumers directly with local farmers and fisherfolk, boosting incomes without raising prices. These partnerships also encourage entrepreneurship among farmers, promoting sustainable practices, crop diversification, market exploration, and value-added products, ultimately stimulating rural job creation and economic growth.
The programs include modules for financial literacy, agri-entrepreneurship, capacity building, community organization, and environmental protection, ensuring sustainable livelihoods, empowered farmer entrepreneurs, and improved well-being among beneficiaries.
As agriculture remains pivotal in the Philippines, BPI remains committed to promoting responsible banking and sustainability programs for community well-being. Through collaborative efforts with government institutions and private organizations, BPI takes significant strides toward creating a financially inclusive nation as part of its mission to help build a better Philippines – one family, one community at a time. PR