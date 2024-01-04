Empowering farmers, fisherfolks nationwide

Promoting agri innovation through strategic alliances

The project entitled, Enhancing Market Potential, Opportunities, Welfare, and Economic Resilience (Empower) with the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) is the foundation’s first collaboration with the Department of Agriculture (DA) for small-holder rice farmers in San Carlos, Negros Occidental.

It aims to strengthen local rice production, ensures food security, and addresses malnutrition, aligning with BPI Foundation’s strategic focus within the Visayas region. The initiative also supports farmers in adopting sustainable practices, boosting productivity, and expanding income opportunities by introducing climate-resilient technologies and hosting capacity-building workshops.