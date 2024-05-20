Empowering the youths: A journey through drug prevention advocacy

By the way, the Association of Advocates Against Drug Addiction (A3D), Inc., was founded and established in 2013, is a SEC-registered, non-profit organization, committed to promoting and intensifying drug demand reduction strategy through conferences, seminar workshops, training programs, and capability-building activities on drug abuse prevention and education (DAPE) aimed at deepening awareness, understanding, and appreciation of different prevention and control modalities as well as obedience to applicable laws and social legislations.

Aligned with the UN Declaration on the Guiding Principles of Drug Demand Reduction, Philippine Republic Act 9165, Ched Memorandum Order No. 9 series of 2013, and Executive Order 66 series of 2018, among others, A3D’s Dape program is designed to inspire, engage, and mobilize university and college students/student leaders in the country representing various student organizations (e.g., student governments, supreme student councils, academic and non-academic clubs/societies, etc.) to formulate, implement, and sustain Dape projects and activities in their schools and communities.

Inspired by A3D’s philosophy and framework, which prioritize a shared mission, comprehensive action, and a united commitment to saving lives, preserving dignity, and safeguarding humanity, I get more inspired to share about AdDU best practices in promoting not to take drugs.

As always, the same, I arrived early at Grand Menseng Hotel, the venue of the seminar. And I saw the interest of the participants to know about AdDU best practices as a Center Against Illegal drugs. The participants were from the Assumption College of Davao, Bataan Peninsula State University, Catanduanes State University. Davao Oriental State University. Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-Mid La Union, Eastern Samar State University-Guiuan, Eulogio “Amang” Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology, Holy Cross College of Calinan. Holy Cross of Davao College, Kolehiyo ng Pantukan, Liceo de Cagayan University, Mindanao State University-Naawan, Municipality of Pantukan, Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology, Palawan State University, Philippine State College of Aeronautics, Sultan Kudarat State University, University of Makati, University of Northern Philippines, University of Southeastern Philippines and Western Philippines University. And I did appreciate their queries and even ideas about promoting not to take drugs in their respective schools. Such with a brilliant mind!

I must say that A3D goals of drug prevention leading to people’s deep awareness of the harmful effects of illegal drugs is truly helping. With its 11 years, 14 Drug Abuse Prevention Education (DAPE) events held in various parts of the Philippines - Baguio City, San Mateo in Rizal, Cebu City, Tagbilaran City in Bohol, Cagayan de Oro City in Misamis Oriental, and Davao City which were participated in by more than 1,000 participants from different colleges and universities in the country, I am truly grateful that AdDU was able to join as one of the presenters.