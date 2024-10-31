Feature

Enchanting Christmas

SM Lanang lights 55-foot Christmas tree with over 2K ‘butterflies’
SM Lanang opens its Christmas lighting ceremony with a stunning performance by independent performing artists Janine Arisola and Tim Cabrera on October 18, 2024.
SM Lanang opens its Christmas lighting ceremony with a stunning performance by independent performing artists Janine Arisola and Tim Cabrera on October 18, 2024.(SM Photo)
Published on

Be transported into a magical world when you step into SM Lanang’s giant centerpiece where an enchanting Christmas awaits shoppers and visitors.

Decked with over 2,000 butterfly decors, balls, and lights, the dazzling 55-foot Christmas tree lights up to signal the start of the merriest season along with the surrounding smaller trees, reindeer, lamp posts, mystical well, and a giant red sleigh that all together evoke a sense of wonder and enchantment.

Floating Christmas trees can also be seen at the mall to complete the magical Christmas experience.

Bringing to life the brightest season of the year, SM Lanang’s giant Christmas tree offers the perfect holiday escape where families and friends can gather together to take their annual holiday photos.

As SM Lanang brings the festive mood of the season to Christmas-loving Filipinos, the mall prepares a lineup of activities and exciting deals to bring joy to every corner of the mall.

Guests and shoppers took out their phones to capture the dazzling 55-foot tall Christmas tree adorned with more than 2,000 butterfly decors, balls, and lights.
Guests and shoppers took out their phones to capture the dazzling 55-foot tall Christmas tree adorned with more than 2,000 butterfly decors, balls, and lights.(SM Photo)

Vibe with the Joyful Voices Chorale

More Christmas spectacles await shoppers in the coming days as the mall fills the air with the spirit of the season through the Joyful Voices Chorale every Sunday leading up to Christmas Day starting November 24.

Shop for gifts

Make a list and check it twice as you find the perfect gifts to give your friends, family, and loved ones while also supporting local businesses this Christmas season through SM Lanang’s SM4MSEs at the Atrium.

Kids gathered around Santa for a fun group photo at SM Lanang’s Christmas centerpiece.
Kids gathered around Santa for a fun group photo at SM Lanang’s Christmas centerpiece.

Be a Santa to someone

SM Lanang also continues its tradition of spreading the holiday cheer through the BEARS OF JOY initiative. Buy a cuddly, fluffy-looking bear and another will be donated to a child in need, spreading warmth and comfort to those craving the magic of Christmas.

Santa waves at shoppers and guests during the Christmas Lighting ceremony at SM Lanang on October 18, 2024.
Santa waves at shoppers and guests during the Christmas Lighting ceremony at SM Lanang on October 18, 2024.

This year’s Bears of Joy introduces the Hug-A-Mood, a collection of huggable expressions that reflect the wide range of emotions children experience.

To experience the merriest Christmas at SM Lanang, follow its official social media pages for more details or visit www.smsupermalls.com. PR

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph