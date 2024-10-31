Be transported into a magical world when you step into SM Lanang’s giant centerpiece where an enchanting Christmas awaits shoppers and visitors.

Decked with over 2,000 butterfly decors, balls, and lights, the dazzling 55-foot Christmas tree lights up to signal the start of the merriest season along with the surrounding smaller trees, reindeer, lamp posts, mystical well, and a giant red sleigh that all together evoke a sense of wonder and enchantment.

Floating Christmas trees can also be seen at the mall to complete the magical Christmas experience.

Bringing to life the brightest season of the year, SM Lanang’s giant Christmas tree offers the perfect holiday escape where families and friends can gather together to take their annual holiday photos.

As SM Lanang brings the festive mood of the season to Christmas-loving Filipinos, the mall prepares a lineup of activities and exciting deals to bring joy to every corner of the mall.