Be transported into a magical world when you step into SM Lanang’s giant centerpiece where an enchanting Christmas awaits shoppers and visitors.
Decked with over 2,000 butterfly decors, balls, and lights, the dazzling 55-foot Christmas tree lights up to signal the start of the merriest season along with the surrounding smaller trees, reindeer, lamp posts, mystical well, and a giant red sleigh that all together evoke a sense of wonder and enchantment.
Floating Christmas trees can also be seen at the mall to complete the magical Christmas experience.
Bringing to life the brightest season of the year, SM Lanang’s giant Christmas tree offers the perfect holiday escape where families and friends can gather together to take their annual holiday photos.
As SM Lanang brings the festive mood of the season to Christmas-loving Filipinos, the mall prepares a lineup of activities and exciting deals to bring joy to every corner of the mall.
Vibe with the Joyful Voices Chorale
More Christmas spectacles await shoppers in the coming days as the mall fills the air with the spirit of the season through the Joyful Voices Chorale every Sunday leading up to Christmas Day starting November 24.
Shop for gifts
Make a list and check it twice as you find the perfect gifts to give your friends, family, and loved ones while also supporting local businesses this Christmas season through SM Lanang’s SM4MSEs at the Atrium.
Be a Santa to someone
SM Lanang also continues its tradition of spreading the holiday cheer through the BEARS OF JOY initiative. Buy a cuddly, fluffy-looking bear and another will be donated to a child in need, spreading warmth and comfort to those craving the magic of Christmas.
This year’s Bears of Joy introduces the Hug-A-Mood, a collection of huggable expressions that reflect the wide range of emotions children experience.
