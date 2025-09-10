Energy leaders stress reliable power key to Mindanao's future

One of the largest power producers in Mindanao, Alsons Power Group, emphasized the need for reliable and cost-effective power to achieve holistic growth in the island.

During the recently held 33rd Mindanao Business Conference (Minbizcon) in Tagum City, themed “Fostering Innovation and Sustainability Towards a Global Mindanao", Alsons Power CEO Antonio Miguel B. Alcantara stressed that persistent outages and high system losses continue to burden both businesses and households, particularly in certain parts of Mindanao Island.

To address these challenges, the company committed to four priorities: affordability, sustainability, operational efficiency, and collaboration to ensure that electricity becomes an enabler of progress rather than a barrier.

“When electricity is available, accessible, reliable, and affordable, businesses thrive, students learn better, and hospitals can save lives. On the other hand, unreliable or unequal access sets us back. It discourages investors, burdens families, and limits our potential,” said Alcantara.

Meralco, another leader in the energy industry, highlighted the crucial role of distribution utilities as a significant factor in power sustainability. Atty. Arnel Paciano D. Casanova, Meralco senior vice president and Chief External and Government Affairs officer, tagged distribution utilities (DUs) as the “last mile” in the energy chain.

He noted that while generation and transmission are vital, it is distribution that determines whether power reaches consumers reliably and affordably. Mindanao currently has 38 distribution utilities (DUs) serving around 4.5 million billed customers, yet many continue to face persistent challenges.

Average system losses remain high at 10.33%, with the Zamboanga Peninsula recording the highest at 13.46% and Soccsksargen at 13%. The region’s electrification rate is also at just 83% — lower than that of the Visayas and Luzon — leaving thousands of families without reliable access to power.

In addition, some areas experience prolonged outages lasting more than 2,000 minutes annually, further underscoring the urgent need for stronger and more resilient power services. In a 2024 study, energy organization Ilaw revealed that most businesses lose ₱10,000 to ₱30,000 per day due to persistent power outages.

In Tagum, 50 percent of businesses reported daily losses of up to ₱10,000, particularly small enterprises. Aside from this, local governments also face significant revenue losses from prolonged interruptions.

With the goal of positioning Mindanao as a major growth driver and preferred investment destination, both companies urged stronger public-private collaboration to improve infrastructure, minimize outages, and enhance service quality.

“Improving electrification in Mindanao is a shared journey. It is not just about energy, it’s about unlocking the region’s potential, fueling industries, and giving every family and business a fair chance to succeed,” Alcantara said. PR