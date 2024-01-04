Enjoy the Present this holiday season with OPPO.

SHARE the joy of giving and enjoy the present this holiday season as OPPO spreads yuletide excitement featuring discounts, deals, freebies, exclusive benefits and events that make the Christmas celebration a merrier and more exciting one.

Redeem special promos and perks exclusive to My OPPO app users and be part of upcoming holiday activities offered by OPPO, until January 7, 2024.

Claim these year-end promotions to get more value for each present you purchase:

● Get Php 700 off for any IoT device and Php 2,000 discount for OPPO Pad Air with any purchase of an OPPO smartphone in all offline stores until January 7, 2024.

● For every purchase of an OPPO smartphone below Php 10,000, customers will have a chance to spin the roulette for a chance to win one of the following— Php 2,000 discount on OPPO Pad Air, Php 700 discount on other OPPO IOT products, and other exciting gifts.

● Every purchase of selected OPPO smartphone models priced between Php 10,000 and 15,000 will get corresponding freebies or discounts.

● Users who register on the My OPPO app can participate in the upcoming OPPO Member’s Festival happening in December. Stay tuned for bigger and more exciting prizes.

For more meaningful gift-giving and shopping, watch out for announcements from OPPO brand stores nationwide and visit OPPO Philippines’ official website at www.oppo.com.ph/ or its official Facebook page at OPPO Philippines.