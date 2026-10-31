Etiqa PH earns 3rd consecutive Two-Golden Arrow Award for governance excellence

Etiqa Philippines received its third consecutive Two-Golden Arrow recognition at the 2026 Golden Arrow Awards, affirming its sustained commitment to responsible leadership, transparent business practices, and long-term stakeholder trust.

Organized by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), the awards recognize Philippine publicly listed companies and insurance companies for their corporate governance performance. Publicly listed companies were assessed using the Asean Corporate Governance Scorecard, while insurance companies were evaluated through the Corporate Governance Scorecard.

A Two-Golden Arrow recognition signifies strong corporate governance performance under the applicable scorecard. The assessment covers shareholders’ rights and equitable treatment, stakeholder relations, sustainability and resilience, disclosure and accountability, and the Board’s strategic direction and oversight of management.

For policyholders and business partners, the recognition signals that the company supports its commitments through disciplined decision-making, prudent risk management, effective oversight, and transparent practices.

Anthony Lou Bernabe, President and CEO, said: “Trust is built when people know they can count on us, especially when they need protection most. This recognition strengthens our resolve to remain accountable to our customers, uphold the promises we make, and deliver on our commitments. As the insurance and takaful arm of the Maybank Group, we are guided by a shared responsibility to create lasting value for the people and businesses we serve.”

Atty. Rolando Panes Jr., Senior Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretarial, said the third consecutive recognition reflects the consistent discipline and accountability required at every level of the organization.

“Good governance is reflected in the discipline behind every decision, the rigor of our oversight, and the transparency with which we account for our actions. It requires clear responsibilities, effective controls, and a culture that holds itself to high ethical standards. Sustaining these practices is fundamental to protecting stakeholder interests and ensuring that our business remains resilient and accountable.”

Backed by the scale, financial ecosystem, and regional presence of the Maybank Group, Etiqa Philippines combines strong local insurance capabilities with the governance discipline expected of one of ASEAN’s leading financial services groups.

It will continue strengthening the practices that support stakeholder confidence and responsible growth, with a focus on transparent leadership, prudent risk management, and accessible solutions that help Filipinos protect what matters most.

About Etiqa Philippines

Etiqa Philippines is part of Etiqa, the insurance and takaful arm of the Maybank Group, with a presence across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, and the Philippines. Backed by Maybank’s regional financial services network, it provides life, non-life and takaful insurance solutions designed to make protection more

accessible and inclusive. Through its nationwide distribution and medical networks, composite insurance capabilities, and expanding digital services, the company continues to simplify insurance for Filipinos and advance its commitment to humanizing insurance and making the world a better place. PR