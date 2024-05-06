Experience Art You Can Live In: Likha Residences Davao to Launch on June 1

LIKHA Residences Davao is gearing up for its main grand launch event, centered around the theme "Art you can live in."
Set to take place on June 1, 2024, this highly anticipated event promises an engaging experience in the intersection of artistry, tradition, and modern living. Guests attending the grand launch will have the exclusive opportunity to explore the exquisite designer townhomes crafted by the renowned Mañosa & Co., each showcasing artistic elegance and innovative design concepts.
Under the banner of "Art you can live in," the main grand launch event will allow guests to witness firsthand the meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail that define Likha Residences Davao.
Esteemed architect Gelo Mañosa, CEO of Mañosa and Company and managing partner of A. Mañosa + Architects, will grace the occasion, offering insights into the architectural philosophy that defines their renowned firm. Upholding the principles championed by his late father, National Artist for Architecture Francisco Mañosa, Gelo continues the legacy of his family's profound influence on Philippine architecture.
"Embracing the rich heritage of the Mandaya tribe's intricate artistry with Dagmay, our residential development weaves a tapestry of tradition and modern living. Inspired by the sacred craft of handwoven abaca textiles, our design echoes the soulful narratives of Filipino folklore and beliefs. Every space is meticulously adorned with patterns and elements unique to our region, creating a harmonious blend of cultural reverence and contemporary comfort," expressed Gelo Mañosa in describing Likha Residences Davao’s model unit design.Gelo Mañosa, CEO of Mañosa and Company and managing partner of A. Mañosa + Architects
From architectural marvels to a showcase of creativity, the grand launch event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Filipino ingenuity and innovation. Attendees can expect an evening filled with elegance, sophistication, and cultural immersion as they explore the meticulously curated spaces of Likha Residences Davao.
The main grand launch event is open to invited guests, real estate brokers, sellers, and members of the media who share a passion for art, design, and luxury living. Follow Likha Residences Davao on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LikhaResidencesDavaoOfficial) and Instagram (@likharesidencesdavao) for more updates on the event details and venue.
About Likha Residences Davao
Likha Residences Davao is an exclusive community of 94 modern townhomes by PHINMA Properties, a subsidiary of PHINMA Corporation. This development marks a return to the company’s legacy in luxury development, drawing inspiration from its first projects such as Manila Polo Club Townhouse, Mariposa Square, and Mariposa Villas, but this time incorporating the innovation and creative vision that has guided its other developments over decades.
Designed by the celebrated Mañosa & Co. architectural firm, Likha Residences Davao offers a limited-edition collection of designer townhomes that seamlessly blend artistic elegance, tradition, and modern comfort in a tapestry of Filipino heritage. PR