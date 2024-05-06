Experience Art You Can Live In: Likha Residences Davao to Launch on June 1

LIKHA Residences Davao is gearing up for its main grand launch event, centered around the theme "Art you can live in."

Set to take place on June 1, 2024, this highly anticipated event promises an engaging experience in the intersection of artistry, tradition, and modern living. Guests attending the grand launch will have the exclusive opportunity to explore the exquisite designer townhomes crafted by the renowned Mañosa & Co., each showcasing artistic elegance and innovative design concepts.