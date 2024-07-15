Exploring the schools of Lake Sebu: A journey into T'boli culture

During Teacher Maita’s adventures in Lake Sebu, we delve deeper into the cultural richness of the T'boli people. As a writer and artist, she wanted to uncover what truly defines us as Mindanaons and, ultimately, as Filipinos. She believe the best way to immerse oneself in this quest is through the schools, where the heart of cultural preservation beats strongest.
Our first stop was the Lake Sebu School of Living Traditions, led by the esteemed Boi Maria "Oyog" Todi. In T'boli, "Boi" means princess, and Boi Oyog embodies this title with grace and dedication. A cultural worker, teacher, and performer, she was an apprentice of the late GaMaBa Awardee Lang Dulay. Among her prized possessions is a Kudyapi, or two-stringed guitar, gifted by Lang Dulay, signifying her mastery of this traditional instrument.
Each visit to Lake Sebu we stay at her home, and during the Helubong Festival, she generously hosted two of our traditional lunches. It was Boi Oyog who recommended a visit to the Lang Dulay Weaving Center, operated by Sibulan Dulay, Lang Dulay’s daughter-in-law.
Sibulan Dulay, although not yet a GaMaBa awardee, carries the legacy of Lang Dulay with immense pride. At the weaving center, she and her son demonstrated the intricate process of creating T'nalak cloth, explaining each step with patience and expertise. Every part is made by hand and is done in a traditional way. The visit was a profound insight into the artistry and dedication required to produce this iconic T'boli fabric. From start to finish, one T’nalak cloth takes three months.
Our journey then took us to the school of Boi Rosie “Lemingon” Sula, known as Gono Lemingon.
Boi Rosie, a GaMaBa awardee for chanting, operates three schools and also teaches at Sta. Cruz Mission School.
"Gono" means house, and "Lemingon" is Boi Rosie’s T'boli name. She likes to be called Aunty Rosie. Her schools are vibrant centers of learning where students are taught dance, musical instruments, and chanting.
During the festival, we had the privilege of distributing school supplies to her thirty chanting students, witnessing firsthand the enthusiasm and dedication of these young culture bearers. They also performed during the festival.
On our final day in Lake Sebu, we visited Gono S'bung, headed by Aunty Linda Weaver. "S'bung" means togetherness, and this establishment is the largest longhouse in the area, serving as both a homestay and a mini-museum. Aunty Linda, a relative of Lang Dulay, has inherited a wealth of cultural knowledge from her chantress and weaver mother.
Her longhouse stands as a testament to the T'boli way of life, offering visitors an immersive cultural experience. She also has the biggest Gono compared to all other Gonos in the area.
Unfortunately, the school of Aunty Myrna Pula was leveled in the recent typhoon, so we were unable to see it when we got there. We were able to talk to her in NCCA SCCTA Commissioner Reden Ulo’s house instead.
The performances at the Helubong Festival demonstrated the cultural educators' tenacity and dedication in the face of this obstacle. Thirteen of the 24 Schools of Living Traditions (SLTs) located in Lake Sebu were present during the most recent celebration, according to NCCA SCCTA Commissioner Reden Ulo. Additional institutions have already committed to joining next year.
Speaking with the culture keepers, we learned that many of them had established their schools independently, drawing on the wisdom of their ancestors. Support, albeit non-monetary, has been offered recently by organizations such as the NCIP, NCCA, and CCP.
The GaMaBa winners, will receive financial support for their schools as part of the efforts of NCCA to preserve the culture. They are truly grateful for any assistance, and are crossing fingers that tourists visiting Lake Sebu would opt to spend the night in the Gonos so they may immerse themselves in T'boli culture.
More than just a place to get an education, the Schools of Living Traditions are responsible for preserving an extensive cultural legacy. These schools provide an unmatched opportunity for anybody looking for a genuine immersion in T'boli culture. Choosing to stay in a Gono instead of a resort gives you a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience T'boli culture firsthand while also helping to preserve their traditions for future generations.