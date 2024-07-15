Exploring the schools of Lake Sebu: A journey into T'boli culture

Our journey then took us to the school of Boi Rosie “Lemingon” Sula, known as Gono Lemingon.

Boi Rosie, a GaMaBa awardee for chanting, operates three schools and also teaches at Sta. Cruz Mission School.

"Gono" means house, and "Lemingon" is Boi Rosie’s T'boli name. She likes to be called Aunty Rosie. Her schools are vibrant centers of learning where students are taught dance, musical instruments, and chanting.

During the festival, we had the privilege of distributing school supplies to her thirty chanting students, witnessing firsthand the enthusiasm and dedication of these young culture bearers. They also performed during the festival.