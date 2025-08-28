Expo 2025 Osaka (Part 2)

The interior began with the “Tree of Life Evolution”, a layered exhibit illustrating the journey of life from its origins to the future.

Below ground (World Without Life): The first inklings of life flicker in the ocean.

Layer 1: Life begins through three crucial chemical reactions.

Layer 2: The Cambrian Explosion.

Layer 3: The appearance of ammonites.

Together, Levels 0–3 depicted the origin of life.

Layers 4–6 focused on “Present Life.”

Layer 4: The emergence of humans, brain development, and the rise of civilization. There were also black threads that visually represent both human connections and mistakes — wars, nuclear tests, and other destructive acts.

Layers 5–6: The modern era, showing how the Internet, gadgets, and AI shape today’s interconnected society.

Layers 7–10 envisioned the future of all life:

Layer 7: The extinction of honeybees, warning that their disappearance could collapse ecosystems and endanger humanity.

Layer 8: A “world after life,” where only eggs, seeds, and fragments of information remain.

Layer 9: The reemergence of new life forms.

Layer 10: A repeating cycle of history.

We were then treated to a short futuristic film featuring Astro Boy and Black Jack. The story showed a space community drifting toward the sun due to a malfunction, with Astro Boy saving humanity at the cost of his own body — only to be revived later by Black Jack. The cliffhanger hinted at a continuation further inside the pavilion.