Expressing love through style

'Love & Styles’ latest bridal gown collection is truly a must-check for couples seeking a stylish and remarkable experience on their wedding day. For this collection, they offer a wide choice of gowns that are minimal yet scream regal elegance.

“We now focus more on simplicity, yet still classy and elegant. Previously, our focus was on ball gowns, but now we emphasize simpler yet elegant designs,” Mae Christine Yee, the daughter of the CEO of ‘Love & Styles’, shared with us about what sets this collection apart from the previous one.

The last set of gowns showcased their vision the most, and the message was clear — ‘Love & Styles’ is dedicated to further solidifying its presence in the bridal fashion industry by listening to their clients' wants and preferences and combining them with the brand’s artistic direction.

Predominantly, the gowns featured classic white and ivory tones, with each gown displaying intricate details such as lace appliqués, beadwork, and embroidery, adding a touch of sparkle. The designs varied with different necklines and sleeve styles, including off-shoulder ruffles, high necklines, and long sleeves, with flowing skirts made of layers of tulle and lace, blending modern and traditional elements.

The event was elevated by Ms. Korine Navarro’s creative leadership as the event organizer. Together with her team, they featured Filipino elements on stage represented by white flowers, palm leaves, ‘salakots’ native hats, and nigo baskets as decoratives to complement the overall theme, adding a hint of Filipino culture aesthetics.