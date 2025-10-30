FDC Misamis deepens sustainability efforts through multi-sector partnerships

FDC Misamis Power Corporation (FDC Misamis) reaffirmed its commitment to environmental stewardship and community-driven development through a series of sustainability initiatives across Misamis Oriental and Bukidnon.

“Our approach to sustainability goes beyond compliance. It is about partnerships that make a real difference,” said Juan Eugenio L. Roxas, President and CEO of FDC Misamis. “By working hand in hand with local governments, academic institutions, and our host communities, we ensure that our environmental programs have a meaningful and lasting impact.”

Guided by the company’s sustainability pillars, recent efforts focused on environmental restoration, waste management, and resource efficiency.

One of its major initiatives, the Dredging and Riprapping Project in Barangay Poblacion 2, Villanueva, was carried out in partnership with the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) to mitigate recurring flooding. The project supports creek rehabilitation and bank stabilization to protect lives, property, and surrounding ecosystems.

“Through this project with FDC Misamis, we addressed a long-standing community concern,” said Engr. Oliver Ello of MENRO Villanueva. “We not only mitigated flooding but also proactively safeguarded residents and helped sustain the health of our waterways.”

In Tagoloan, the company strengthened circular economy practices by donating used conveyor belts and water tanks to MENRO Tagoloan for repurposing in a bamboo plantation and landfill site—transforming industrial by-products into practical community resources.

FDC Misamis also held a series of tree-growing initiatives with local partners. In Sta. Ana, Tagoloan, the company and MENRO Tagoloan planted 95 fruit-bearing trees along the new landfill site, enhancing green cover and supporting potential livelihood opportunities. In Opol, more than 100 Narra seedlings were planted through a partnership with Opol Community College and MENRO Opol—serving both reforestation and student learning.

“We value our continued collaboration with FDC Misamis as we work toward a more sustainable Tagoloan,” said Engr. Jeffrey Elogsong, MENRO Tagoloan. “This activity supports our local greening program and may help create future livelihood opportunities.”

In Bukidnon, FDC Misamis and the Central Mindanao University College of Forestry carried out a Carbon Sink Monitoring Program on Musuan Peak, tracking the survival and growth of over 4,000 trees planted since 2022 to support long-term carbon sequestration and biodiversity.

To cap its initiatives, FDC Misamis turned over 200 used lead-acid batteries to Oriental and Motolite Corporation under the Balik Baterya Program, ensuring safe recycling, reducing landfill contamination, and lowering the carbon footprint associated with the extraction of raw materials.

“These programs are a testament to Filinvest’s resolve to integrate sustainability into every aspect of our operations,” Roxas added. “By working closely with our partners, we are protecting the environment while empowering communities to thrive.”

Through these collaborative initiatives, FDC Misamis continues to advance sustainable development and environmental resilience across Mindanao. PR