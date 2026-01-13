Filinvest champions environmental stewardship with coastal cleanup drive in Davao

Filinvest Land, through its award-winning corporate social responsibility arm Pusong Filinvest, recently led a highly impactful coastal cleanup activity in Davao City, highlighting how even simple community actions can contribute to global environmental solutions. This effort was carried out in partnership with Ocean Cove by Aspire, LGU through Barangay Bago Aplaya, and the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) Davao.

The coastal cleanup underscored the urgent need to protect marine ecosystems from the mounting threat of ocean pollution. According to global estimates, an average of 8 million metric tons of plastic waste enters the oceans each year, endangering marine biodiversity, damaging coral reefs, and disrupting aquatic food chains. Plastic waste can persist for hundreds of years, breaking down into microplastics that are ingested by marine life and ultimately entering the human food supply.

While many view coastal cleanup activities as routine volunteer events, Filinvest emphasizes that these efforts have widespread and sustained environmental and social benefits. More than removing visible waste, such initiatives help raise public awareness, engage local communities, and foster shared responsibility for preserving coastal and marine environments.