Filinvest Land and Igacos clean up Sabang coastal area

In the recent event, Pusong Filinvest teamed up with Igacos and the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) to protect and preserve the beauty of the island’s coastal area, further improving its natural state for both locals and tourists.

Employees from FLI, Dreambuilders Pro, Inc., Cenro, Barangay San Isidro, the Samal Coast Guard, and the Kaputian Brgy Councilors, as well as some community volunteers participated in the activity.

A total of 200 mangrove seedlings were planted, donated by FLI to Cenro. The company also donated sako bags to Barangay San Isidro for the coastal clean-up. 10 sacks of garbage were collected during the event.

By clearing the coast, the planted seedlings have a clean and healthy space to grow into.

Months from now, they will mature into sturdy trees with roots that can slow down coastal erosion and improve the marine ecosystem. Mangroves are also crucial protectors of coastal communities, helping prevent storm surges, flood, and tsunamis.

This tree-planting and clean-up activity has aided the community of Sabang while strengthening the partnership of FLI and Igacos. Their aligned goals were able to enhance the quality of nature and life in the district of Kaputian.

With over 60 in the business, FLI has stayed committed not only to building dream homes across the nation, but it has also upheld its mission of giving back to the communities where it operates.