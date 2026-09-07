Filinvest Land breaks ground on Maldives Oasis amenities

Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) marked another milestone at Maldives Oasis with the groundbreaking of its amenity facilities, bringing residents closer to the resort-inspired lifestyle envisioned for the development.

Recognized with a FIABCI Gold Award for Residential Mid-Rise Development, Maldives Oasis has earned distinction for its urban design, sustainability features, and structural integrity — reflecting FLI’s commitment to creating quality residential communities in Mindanao.

The new amenities are designed to complement the development’s resort-inspired environment, offering residents spaces where they can relax, connect, and enjoy a more enriching lifestyle within the city.

The milestone also comes as Maldives Oasis moves forward with its residential turnover. Building A has already been turned over to its unit owners, while turnover of Building B remains on track to begin within the year.

With decades of experience in residential development across Mindanao, Filinvest Land continues to expand its portfolio of communities designed around the evolving needs of Filipino families.

At Maldives Oasis, the company is bringing together quality residences and lifestyle amenities to create a community where homeowners can live, connect, and enjoy the comforts of a resort-inspired neighborhood in Davao City. PR