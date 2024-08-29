Filinvest Land donates school supplies to students in Talomo

A total of 300 packs of school supplies were distributed to Generoso Elementary School, RC Quimpo Elementary School, and Jovite Elementary School. Each pack was thoughtfully assembled with essential items such as notebooks, pencils, pens, sharpeners, scissors, erasers, art papers, and plastic envelopes, tailored to meet the needs of kindergarten and elementary students.

The event saw the participation of FLI employees, Bago Aplaya Barangay Captain Marlon Campos, barangay staff, school faculty, and dedicated volunteers. To add to the spirit of the event, snacks and refreshments were provided to all attendees, including the students.

For the past two years, Pusong Filinvest has made this annual activity a part of its ongoing efforts in Davao, positively impacting the community, especially its students.

This recent donation drive underscores Filinvest Land’s unwavering commitment to fostering strong communities and consistently building the Filipino dream. PR