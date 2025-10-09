Filinvest Land joins Int'l Coastal Cleanup Day in Igacos

As part of the company’s mission of maintaining green communities, Filinvest teamed up with the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) and the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) to conduct their yearly cleanup activity along the island’s coastal area.
Employees from Filinvest Land, SharePro, and ProExcel gathered with Cenro, the local barangay, the Igacos Coast Guard, and community volunteers to ensure the island’s natural beauty is well-protected and well-preserved.
This is an addition to the regular environmental activities organized by Pusong Filinvest, the company’s corporate social responsibility arm, at least twice a year. Through this program, Filinvest stays committed to creating a greener and healthier future for Filipinos in Davao and across the nation. PR