Filinvest Land's Futura Vinta Zamboanga nears completion with Building B topping off

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI), through Futura by Filinvest, marked another major milestone for Futura Vinta Zamboanga with the topping off Building B on October 2, 2026, bringing the residential development closer to completion.

Located along Mayor Vitaliano Agan Avenue, Futura Vinta Zamboanga is envisioned as a modern city home that combines residential living with open spaces and leisure amenities, while providing convenient access to key establishments and institutions.

The topping off follows the steady progress of the development's two mid-rise residential buildings. Building A, which was topped off on May 28, 2024, is also nearing turnover. Building B, meanwhile, has reached 66 percent overall completion, with its topping off marking the completion of a major phase of its vertical construction.