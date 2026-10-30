Filinvest Land's Futura Vinta Zamboanga nears completion with Building B topping off

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI), through Futura by Filinvest, marked another major milestone for Futura Vinta Zamboanga with the topping off Building B on October 2, 2026, bringing the residential development closer to completion.
Located along Mayor Vitaliano Agan Avenue, Futura Vinta Zamboanga is envisioned as a modern city home that combines residential living with open spaces and leisure amenities, while providing convenient access to key establishments and institutions.
The topping off follows the steady progress of the development's two mid-rise residential buildings. Building A, which was topped off on May 28, 2024, is also nearing turnover. Building B, meanwhile, has reached 66 percent overall completion, with its topping off marking the completion of a major phase of its vertical construction.
A residential community in a growing Zamboanga
Futura Vinta's progress comes as Zamboanga City continues to see investments and developments contributing to the growth of its urban landscape.
The development is near key establishments and institutions, including Ateneo de Zamboanga University and Zamboanga International Airport. Its location provides future residents with convenient access to retail, education, transportation, and other everyday needs.
The City Government of Zamboanga also recognized the role of private-sector investment in supporting the city's continued growth.
Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Adan T. Olaso, represented by his Executive Assistant Roderico Jose “Bovic” Lucero, highlighted the contribution of developments such as Futura Vinta to the city's evolving residential landscape.
“The continued development of Futura Vinta is also a reflection of the confidence of the private sector in Zamboanga City. Every new residential project, commercial establishment and investment contributes to the dynamism of our local economy, creates opportunities for our people and helps strengthen the city as a place where families can build their future,” said Lucero.
Vice Mayor Ma. Isabelle “Beng” Climaco, represented by her Chief of Staff Dynah Bacerra-Gochuco, likewise conveyed the city vice mayor's appreciation to Filinvest Land for its investment in Zamboanga. “We thank Filinvest Land for investing in Zamboanga and for being a partner in building a stronger and progressive Zamboanga.”
Building the Filipino dream across the Philippines
For Filinvest Land, the progress of Futura Vinta Zamboanga reflects its broader commitment to shaping communities that connect living and livelihood and bringing opportunities closer to Filipino families.
FLI develops residential communities in key growth areas across the country, offering practical and comfortable homes designed around the evolving needs of Filipino families.
As Futura Vinta Zamboanga moves closer to completion, Filinvest Land continues to build the Filipino Dream by bringing quality communities and opportunities closer to more Filipinos across the country.
To learn more about Futura Vinta Zamboanga, visit https://futurabyfilinvest.com/project/futura-vinta. PR