Finding the perfect home for expats

For those relocating from another country or city, adjustments are crucial. It’s important for them to "test the waters" before committing to a new home.

Lea Walker, a veteran broker and owner of Allea Real Estate, often starts her consultations with expat clients by asking, "Have you tried living in Davao before?"

If they answer no, Walker recommends renting a few months to get a feel for the area. She emphasizes that many people initially get excited about moving but may later struggle with factors like heat and noise that can impact their experience. This can lead to dissatisfaction, forcing some to sell their properties at a loss and return to their home country.

"As their broker, I would feel bad if I was amiss in my job," she said.

Walker has extensive experience with various real estate clients and has learned the common requirements of her foreign clients looking to buy in Davao City.