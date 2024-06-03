First Power Mac Center store elevates into APP

Loyal Apple fans in the Philippines know that Power Mac Center (PMC) in Megamall is the first branch it ever opened in the country back in 1994. Fast forward to today, the store is getting the Apple Premium Partner (APP) distinction.

Power Mac Center remains to be the only official Apple Premium Reseller in the Philippines authorized to open APP stores. In the past 30 years, it has built a nationwide network and has become the go-to store of professionals, entrepreneurs, and students for everything Apple.

“It’s fitting to say this is where it all started—for almost three decades, this location has enjoyed unwavering support from tech enthusiasts, customers who have been with us since Day 1. Moving forward, we will continue to evolve and innovate to provide for the technology needs of all our customers,” said Joey Alvarez, PMC Director for Marketing and Product Management.

APP is a global classification of reseller retail stores. Only a few stores in Southeast Asia have been granted this highest distinction. APP stores are distinctively minimalist in look and feel, with a modern and contemporary design that mirrors the global brand’s premium aesthetic.

An APP store offers customers the complete Apple experience, combining retail, training, and service in a one-stop shop. Prioritizing convenience for the modern-day shopper, it carries a comprehensive line of Apple devices and accessories, holds free group demos on working with apps and features, and houses a service team for customers’ diagnostic and repair needs.

PMC’s APP stores are in Power Plant Mall, Greenbelt 3, SM Mall of Asia, and now SM Megamall.

Anyone visiting the new PMC SM Megamall APP store can sit in during the group demos absolutely free. Last weekend, invited guests will be talking about their experiences using Apple devices for their careers and/or hobbies.

