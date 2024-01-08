Flavo Rosa and LBC: A Partnership for growth

BUSINESSES rooted in creativity and craftsmanship often go through a tug-of-war. On one side, there’s the passion and artistry where the brand is rooted on; on the other, the complex logistics required to run it and turn it into a lucrative venture.
Both aspects are equally critical to its success, but for many businesses, focusing on one often means neglecting the other. Yet Flavo Rosa, a brand synonymous with tradition and quality in Barong Tagalog pieces, still managed to find its rhythm by partnering with LBC Express, Inc. And it was through this collaboration that Flavo Rosa managed to keep its artistic passion alive while ensuring that the company’s operations were in trusted hands.
A tradition revived
It all started with Mrs. Mercedita Antenor Paraiso's vision. Deeply influenced by Lumban's longstanding tradition of hand embroidery and Barong crafting, it inspired her to start her own venture and Flavo Rosa was born.
With a consistent focus on quality and a goal of preserving the authentic designs of Lumban Barongs, she started her entrepreneurial journey in her own home. Initially, she simply sourced barong materials from established business owners, displaying them in a modest glass stand within her home and offering them to friends both locally and overseas.
But as time progressed and she slowly familiarized herself with the nuances of the business, she began collaborating with skilled Lumban Bordadoras, and started producing her own materials. In time, this collaboration would demonstrate the value of partnerships for her business.
Aling Baby, along with the many skilled embroiderers of Lumban, Laguna would ultimately serve as her business’ angel– helping her establish the impeccable craftsmanship of her line and allowing her to reintroduce traditional and classic barong designs, garnering admiration from clients both in the Philippines and abroad.
And as more and more people got introduced to her work, word spread about the exceptional quality and authenticity behind Flavo Rosa’s barongs. Over time, the brand not only drew customers from various parts of the Philippines but also began to get noticed internationally.
Navigating the digital era
To say that the pandemic threw a wrench in Flavo Rosa’s thriving operations just as it was starting to find its footing in a larger market is an understatement. Like most businesses, the brand found themselves in uncharted territory when COVID hit. The usual methods of operation were suddenly rendered ineffective or obsolete. And Flavo Rosa, deeply reliant on traditional channels of selling, faced the same challenge. However, instead of seeing it as a setback, they saw an opportunity to evolve.
Recognizing the potential of the digital space, Flavo Rosa made the strategic decision to expand online.
Their digital presence became a virtual showcase, allowing customers to appreciate the intricacies of each piece from the comfort of their homes.
The move proved beneficial. Despite the uncertainty of the times, there was a clear demand for their Barongs. PR