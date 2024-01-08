Flavo Rosa and LBC: A Partnership for growth

A tradition revived

It all started with Mrs. Mercedita Antenor Paraiso's vision. Deeply influenced by Lumban's longstanding tradition of hand embroidery and Barong crafting, it inspired her to start her own venture and Flavo Rosa was born.

With a consistent focus on quality and a goal of preserving the authentic designs of Lumban Barongs, she started her entrepreneurial journey in her own home. Initially, she simply sourced barong materials from established business owners, displaying them in a modest glass stand within her home and offering them to friends both locally and overseas.

But as time progressed and she slowly familiarized herself with the nuances of the business, she began collaborating with skilled Lumban Bordadoras, and started producing her own materials. In time, this collaboration would demonstrate the value of partnerships for her business.

Aling Baby, along with the many skilled embroiderers of Lumban, Laguna would ultimately serve as her business’ angel– helping her establish the impeccable craftsmanship of her line and allowing her to reintroduce traditional and classic barong designs, garnering admiration from clients both in the Philippines and abroad.

And as more and more people got introduced to her work, word spread about the exceptional quality and authenticity behind Flavo Rosa’s barongs. Over time, the brand not only drew customers from various parts of the Philippines but also began to get noticed internationally.