Flex a new, stylish, and powerful smartphone: OPPO Find N3 Flip is now available nationwide

OPPO has once again raised the bar in the flip phone market with the new OPPO Find N3 Flip. Packed with remarkable upgrades, it stands out with an industry-first triple camera system co-created with Hasselblad, meticulously crafted to capture photos that mirror your unique style.

Combine this with its intuitive vertical cover screen for swift photo checks and handy functionalities through increased app support, along with a powerhouse battery capacity that lasts long and the fastest charging on a flip today, and you're set to shine whenever you bring out your flagship flip phone.