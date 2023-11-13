Flex a new, stylish, and powerful smartphone: OPPO Find N3 Flip is now available nationwide

OPPO has once again raised the bar in the flip phone market with the new OPPO Find N3 Flip. Packed with remarkable upgrades, it stands out with an industry-first triple camera system co-created with Hasselblad, meticulously crafted to capture photos that mirror your unique style.
Combine this with its intuitive vertical cover screen for swift photo checks and handy functionalities through increased app support, along with a powerhouse battery capacity that lasts long and the fastest charging on a flip today, and you're set to shine whenever you bring out your flagship flip phone.
Step out in style with the OPPO Find N3 Flip!
The long wait for OPPO’s next generation flip is over. The OPPO Find N3 Flip is now available to purchase for Php 64,999 in selected OPPO authorized offline concept stores and multi brand stores nationwide.
MyOPPO app users can also redeem exclusive perks with every purchase of the Find N3 Flip. The first 50 users can get 5,000 Mabuhay Miles. The first 100 users can also claim a one-time free access to any PAGSS Premium lounge. Last but not the least, exclusive gift sets from either MAC Cosmetics, Jo Malone London, Estee Lauder, Origins, or Clinique can also be redeemed until supplies last.
E-Commerce
Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop
● Free OPPO Enco Air3 (worth PHP 3,999) and OPPO Band2
(worth PHP 3,999) with every purchase
● 100% Free Shipping
● 0% Interest Installment via SPayLater
● 0% Interest Installment via LazPayLater
Operators
Globe
● Find N3 Flip will be available via Globe Plan 1499 with Php 34,000 cash out
● Free OPPO Enco Air3 (worth PHP 3,999) and OPPO Band2 (worth PHP 3,999) with every purchase
Smart ● Find N3 Flip will be available via Smart Postpaid Plan 1999 with cash-out
● Free OPPO Enco Air3 (worth PHP 3,999) and OPPO Band2 (worth PHP 3,999) with every purchase
Installment Plans
Home Credit
● Available in installment plans of 6/9/12/15/18 months at 0% interest
● Lowest monthly payment of PHP 1,676/month in all OPPO stores partnered with Home Credit nationwide
Credit Card
● Available at 6 or 12 months installment at 0% interest for all credit cards.
Finally, those who will purchase the OPPO Find N3 Flip will be entitled to exclusive after sales benefits when you visit any authorized OPPO service center, including a Premium Lane, International Warranty Service, Exclusive Hotline, Door-to-Door Service, and Customer Service Check-up.
Learn more about the new OPPO Find N3 Flip by visiting https://www.oppo.com/ph/find-n3-flip-opensale or its official Facebook page at OPPO Philippines. PR