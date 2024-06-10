Fly Emirates to Dubai this summer, unlock exclusive offers

Emirates has launched great offers for holidaymakers traveling to Dubai this summer. With a return ticket, all Emirates customers can enjoy complimentary access to some of the city’s top attractions, ensuring an exciting summer without breaking the bank.

Being one of the most popular destinations for Filipino tourists and workers with over 421,000 Filipinos living there, Dubai offers experiences both new and familiar. Explore the City’s unique attractions without missing home with hundreds of dining, retail, and lifestyle establishments catering to Filipinos.

Moreover, Emirates passengers flying to, through, or back to Dubai can leverage their boarding pass to access exclusive discounts at a wide range of retail, leisure, and dining establishments, as well as renowned attractions and luxury spas throughout Dubai and the UAE.

From thrilling adventures to irresistible shopping experiences, there’s something for every traveler to enjoy.

Create a summer of memories with Emirates

Running from May 22, 2024, to June 11, 2024, and valid for travel between May 25, 2024 to August 31, 2024, this fantastic offer includes access to The View at The Palm, AYA Universe, Dubai Parks & Resorts and Wild Wadi Waterpark.

Whether traveling alone, as a couple, a group of friends or as a family you can make the most of your Dubai summer escape with access to unforgettable experiences.

Passengers simply need to apply the code ‘EKDXB25’ when purchasing flights from Emirates.com or on the Emirates app to claim a one-time complementary entry code for each venue for all passengers in the booking. Alternatively, if booking through travel agents or Emirates ticketing offices or Emirates contact center, passengers will need to email Emiratesoffer@emirates.com detailing their PNR number, arrival date in Dubai, contact phone number and all passenger names to claim their unique access codes.

My Emirates Pass

To add to the excitement, customers travelling over summer can indulge in discounts and rewards via My Emirates Pass, guaranteeing you get the most out of your summer. Starting from May 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, My Emirates Pass promises to elevate customers’ summer adventures in Dubai via a range of exclusive offers.

Whether it’s Dubai’s epic water parks or stepping out onto the world’s highest observation deck at Burj Khalifa At The Top, visitors can make the most of Dubai’s bucket-list attractions this summer with discounts on admission tickets.

Simply present a physical or digital boarding pass and a valid form of identification at participating venues to access the deals and discounts.

If you checked in online and downloaded your mobile boarding pass to the Emirates App or Wallet, remember to screenshot it to present at participating venues as it will disappear from your apps once you’ve landed.

Return of Dubai Summer Surprises

Dubai’s Summer Surprises returns this summer that will delight, thrill, and excite visitors of all ages. Across 65 days, there will be unbeatable shopping deals, star-studded concerts, and incredible entertainment. Use My Emirates Pass and enjoy Dubai Summer Surprises at the same time when you fly to Dubai from June 28, 2024, to September 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, for those looking to dip their toes into world-class luxury, Dubai’s shopping and dining experiences will offer the perfect setting for you to unwind this summer.