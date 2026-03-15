Food and leisure meet at new DGT Retail Pads and Pavilion

The scent of freshly cooked meals drifted through open walkways while guests moved from one food stall to another, sampling drinks, desserts, and savory dishes as Davao Global Township (DGT) officially opened its Retail Pads and Pavilion on March 10.
The new development in Matina introduces a lively food and lifestyle destination in the southern part of the city, where visitors can gather, dine, and explore a growing mix of culinary experiences in one place.
Located along Gen. MacArthur Highway, the Retail Pads welcome larger dining establishments, including Ahfat Seafood Plaza, Nonki, and Kenny Rogers Roasters, alongside several homegrown and international brands.
Just steps away, the Pavilion anchors the newest addition to DGT’s expanding township. The space is designed to host 16 small restaurants, allowing diners to explore a variety of cuisines in a relaxed, walkable environment.
Together, the two buildings form a three-level cluster of dining and lifestyle spaces that aim to create an inviting environment for families, friends, and visitors spending time in the township.
Early tenants include Nonki, Sora Café, Ramenikko, Mille Matcha, Hola, Flynn’s Halo-Halo, Annipie, Cravings To Go, Sips and Bowls, Naan Stop, Ice Giants, and Smashd; each adding its own flavor to the growing destination.
For developer Jose Soberano III, chairman and chief executive officer of Cebu Landmasters Inc. and chairman of YHEST Realty and Development Corporation, the vision for the Pavilion goes beyond simply offering places to eat.
“We want people to enjoy the space; walk around, spend time with family, enjoy the fresh air and music, and then sit down again for another meal later,” Soberano said during the opening program. “You can have light refreshments first, roam around, and later have a full dinner. That’s the kind of experience we want people to enjoy here.”
The opening drew executives from YHEST and Cebu Landmasters Inc., city officials, councilors, tenant representatives, stakeholders, and members of the media.
A Mass and blessing ushered in the ceremony, highlighting the township’s aspiration to become not just a commercial hub but also a gathering place for the community.
Soberano even shared plans to introduce a new Sunday tradition at the Pavilion.
“I talked to Father Gerardo and asked if we could have a regular Sunday Mass here, maybe around 11:30 before lunch,” he said. “This venue can easily accommodate around 500 people. After Mass, families can enjoy lunch or spend the afternoon here.”
He said the concept reflects the township’s goal of creating a place where everyday life unfolds naturally, from quiet moments of reflection to shared meals and weekend outings.
The Pavilion also builds on the success of the earlier DGT Marketplace, which introduced residents to an open-air dining concept in the area.
YHEST president Frederick H. Yuson said the development fulfills a long-held dream to transform the property in Matina into a destination that more people can enjoy.
“It’s a beautiful place, but before, only a few people had the chance to truly experience it,” Yuson said. “Today, the same land is now Davao Global Township — a place that many more people can enjoy.”
In a message delivered by Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte II on behalf of Mayor Sebastian Duterte, the city government welcomed the opening as another step in the city’s continuing development.
“Over the years, Davao Global Township has developed into a bustling commercial center in the south of Davao City, providing shopping and retail choices, as well as dining and entertainment spaces that foster job creation, support economic growth, encourage cultural exchange, and enhance community involvement,” the mayor’s message said.
During the opening program, YHEST also honored tenants with plaques of appreciation, recognizing their role in bringing the new food hub to life.
Guests received a DGT Food Passport that allowed them to claim complimentary food and beverages from participating establishments, turning the launch into a casual food crawl where visitors explored the different dining spots throughout the complex.
Laughter, music, and the buzz of conversation filled the walkways as guests moved between cafés, dessert shops, and restaurants.
For many attendees, the new Retail Pads and Pavilion represent more than just another dining destination. It reflects the vision behind Davao Global Township, a place developers describe as “The Address of Amazing,” where food, leisure, and community life intersect.