Food and leisure meet at new DGT Retail Pads and Pavilion

The scent of freshly cooked meals drifted through open walkways while guests moved from one food stall to another, sampling drinks, desserts, and savory dishes as Davao Global Township (DGT) officially opened its Retail Pads and Pavilion on March 10.

The new development in Matina introduces a lively food and lifestyle destination in the southern part of the city, where visitors can gather, dine, and explore a growing mix of culinary experiences in one place.

Located along Gen. MacArthur Highway, the Retail Pads welcome larger dining establishments, including Ahfat Seafood Plaza, Nonki, and Kenny Rogers Roasters, alongside several homegrown and international brands.

Just steps away, the Pavilion anchors the newest addition to DGT’s expanding township. The space is designed to host 16 small restaurants, allowing diners to explore a variety of cuisines in a relaxed, walkable environment.

Together, the two buildings form a three-level cluster of dining and lifestyle spaces that aim to create an inviting environment for families, friends, and visitors spending time in the township.

Early tenants include Nonki, Sora Café, Ramenikko, Mille Matcha, Hola, Flynn’s Halo-Halo, Annipie, Cravings To Go, Sips and Bowls, Naan Stop, Ice Giants, and Smashd; each adding its own flavor to the growing destination.