Food security through innovation

In efforts to promote innovation as enabler of sustainable agriculture and food security, PLDT and Smart have partnered with Digos City National High School (DiCNHS) in Davao del Sur, to maximize the use of the group’s donated #PlantSmart planting kits through technology.

Each #PlantSmart planting kit contains easy-to-grow vegetable seeds, loam soil, and fertilizers to augment the school’s Gulayan sa Paaralan. The kits are complemented with the ‘Kalye Mabunga’ online video series to guide recipients in starting their own edible gardens.

"Part of the broader PLDT mission of lifting the quality of life of Filipinos is to create technology-driven solutions to help address community challenges, including food insecurity. Through the 'Kalye Mabunga' series, we underscore PLDT’s full and long-term commitment to supporting the government's initiatives towards improving the lives of Filipinos," said Stephanie V. Orlino, AVP and Head of Stakeholder Management Team at PLDT and Smart.

In the past two years, PLDT and Smart have distributed more than 1,000 PlantSmart kits to schools, households, and government institutions in Mindanao. In partnership with like-minded organizations, the group has also set up several PlantSmart GrowHubs in Makati City, Cagayan de Oro and Bukidnon.

Catering to hundreds of students from all over the province, DiCNHS integrated the PlantSmart and Kalye Mabunga project into their feeding programs for undernourished learners, and used the kits to train agriculture and fisheries students.

"We thank PLDT and Smart for their commitment to supporting education and sustainability. The kits given have significantly enriched our Gulayan. We used the harvested vegetables for our feeding program, and we were able to have hands-on training in farming, helping our Senior High students understand the importance of agriculture," shared Ellen Torres, DiCNHS School Coordinator.

PLDT and Smart create technology-driven solutions to uplift and improve Filipinos' overall physical and mental wellness through programs that ensure food security, improve nutrition, and create awareness online. These projects also emphasize their commitment to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2: Zero Hunger, and SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being. PR