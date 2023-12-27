Former PCA-DRC residents hold 'Panagtapok 2023'

CALLING all former residents of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) compound. "Panagtapok" (gathering) will again be held this year on December 29, 2023, at the PCA-Davao Research Center (DRC) lobby.

The program starts at 5:30 p.m., and will officially be opened by Ms Marianita Eroyr, the current manager of PCA-DRC.

It will be a potluck style event so attendees are advised to bring their own baon (BYOB) and utensils for the fellowship dinner.

The gathering promises to relive the good ol' memories in the compound as former neighbor friends get to catch up and reminisce about the beautiful past at the compound.

Games and surprises also await participants while enjoying the bond and camaraderie the compound has created and strengthened.

Come with your family in blue and red and revisit the place you once called home at Panagtapok 2023. CEA