Foundever earns 'Best Places to Work' Awards, Best Employer recognition

Foundever, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, bolsters its reputation as one of the best employers in the Philippines with its latest haul of prestigious international awards.

In the Best Places to Work Awards from U.S.-based international corporate ratings platform Comparably, Foundever won the Best Global Culture Award for the third time in a row. The company also won the Best HR Teams Award for the second consecutive year and received the Best Engineering Teams Award for the very first time. Further, Foundever was recently awarded as a winner of The Business Intelligence Group’s 2024 Best Place to Work award.

Additionally, Foundever was included in the Best Employers List in the Philippines, based on a study sponsored by The Philippine Daily Inquirer and Statista.

“We are both humbled and proud to receive these honors as we close the first quarter of 2024. Foundever is always about improving our workplace ecosystem — to create the best environment where our people feel valued, supported, and motivated towards a path of personal and professional growth,” said Ravi Iyengar, Foundever Chief Operating Officer for APAC.

Comparably confers the Best Places at Work Awards based on the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, and education.

It is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. and Canada-based companies; and one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation.

Iyengar notes, “For both the Comparably Awards and the Best Employers List, the evaluation and subsequent high ratings of Foundever are backed by the votes and testimonials of our own employees. It is a sign of their confidence and trust in Foundever as their employer.” PR