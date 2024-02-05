FPJ Panday Bayanihan donates armchairs to school

SENATOR Grace Poe's son, Brian Poe Llamanzares, kicks off the year
with benevolence by bringing FPJ Panday Bayanihan to Bilibiran
Elementary School at Binangonan, Rizal. The foundation, established in
honour of the legendary film icon Fernando Poe Jr., donates 50
armchairs to the school on January 30th.
As academic institutions transition from online to face-to-face
classes, the foundation swiftly intervened to help the school. To
uplift Filipino citizens, the foundation aims to make the school
environment conducive to easy learning again by providing comfortable
chairs.
With a mission to uplift and empower Filipino citizens, the foundation
is dedicated to transforming the school environment into a comfortable
and conducive space for learning, starting with the provision of
comfortable chairs.
"Masaya ako na at least magagamit niyo, komportable ito, at sana
magustuhan niyo ito," Poe Llamanzares, chairman of the organization,
said.
"Iyong pangangailangan ng upuan ng paaralan [at] ng bata ay napunan ng
FPJ Panday Bayanihan," Mr. Jannel M. Carapatan, school principal said.
"Thankful kami at hopefully ay magtuluy-tuloy ang pagtulong ng FPJ
Panday Bayanihan sa aming paaralan at sa iba pang paaralan as karatig
lalawigan."
The charitable organization takes its cue from the legendary film "Ang
Panday" by Fernando Poe Jr. and embodies the essence of Bayanihan, the
Filipino tradition of community unity in times of crisis. Renowned for
its various donation campaigns and initiatives during the COVID-19
outbreak, the foundation has aided individuals from all walks of life.