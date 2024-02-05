FPJ Panday Bayanihan donates armchairs to school

SENATOR Grace Poe's son, Brian Poe Llamanzares, kicks off the year

with benevolence by bringing FPJ Panday Bayanihan to Bilibiran

Elementary School at Binangonan, Rizal. The foundation, established in

honour of the legendary film icon Fernando Poe Jr., donates 50

armchairs to the school on January 30th.



As academic institutions transition from online to face-to-face

classes, the foundation swiftly intervened to help the school. To

uplift Filipino citizens, the foundation aims to make the school

environment conducive to easy learning again by providing comfortable

chairs.



With a mission to uplift and empower Filipino citizens, the foundation

is dedicated to transforming the school environment into a comfortable

and conducive space for learning, starting with the provision of

comfortable chairs.



"Masaya ako na at least magagamit niyo, komportable ito, at sana

magustuhan niyo ito," Poe Llamanzares, chairman of the organization,

said.



"Iyong pangangailangan ng upuan ng paaralan [at] ng bata ay napunan ng

FPJ Panday Bayanihan," Mr. Jannel M. Carapatan, school principal said.

"Thankful kami at hopefully ay magtuluy-tuloy ang pagtulong ng FPJ

Panday Bayanihan sa aming paaralan at sa iba pang paaralan as karatig

lalawigan."



The charitable organization takes its cue from the legendary film "Ang

Panday" by Fernando Poe Jr. and embodies the essence of Bayanihan, the

Filipino tradition of community unity in times of crisis. Renowned for

its various donation campaigns and initiatives during the COVID-19

outbreak, the foundation has aided individuals from all walks of life.