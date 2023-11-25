From battle truck to colorful mobile classroom

Soldiers initiated a creative transformation of Army KM trucks to colorful mobile classrooms, incorporating peace education and innovative pedagogy on the war trucks that were previously utilized in combat operations.

Adhering to the Department of Education's (DepEd) learning standards, the project intends to provide engaging activities beyond the classroom while strictly following protocols to avoid interfering with established schedules.

"25IB KM Learning Project transcends the usual Army functions. It is an ambassador of peace and goodwill to the communities," Aquino added.

Apart from the learning classrooms, two mascots - "Ate Kaye" and "Kuya Em," dressed in Army uniforms, also provided encouragement in-class sessions as they serve as engaging visual aids that captivate pupils' attention and enhance their learning experience.

The mascots create a sense of excitement and curiosity among the pupils and promote an interactive and dynamic educational atmosphere.

They facilitate social-emotional learning by encouraging collaboration, empathy, and positive behavior among pupils.

"Ate Kaye" and "Kuya Em" serve as inspiring companions for pupils, instilling a sense of comfort and security that allows them to embrace challenges with confidence.

"I congratulate 25IB for this initiative because we honestly believe that the Armed Forces of the Philippines plays an important role in nation-building. By heart, I appreciate this kind of activity because of my belief that education plays a pivotal role in nation-building, and it is crucial to adopt innovative approaches to ensure children receive the best possible learning experiences. We promote the sustainment operations that we are doing in the province," said 1001 Brigade commander BGen. Felix Ronnie B. Babac.

School beneficiaries