From coast to coast

Adventures of Teacher Maita
Amano Hashidate and Ine Funaya Fishing Village, coastal gems steeped in myth and legend. Translated as the "bridge to heaven," Amano Hashidate's storied history dates back centuries, intertwined with tales of Japan's founding deities, Izanagi and Izanami. As for Ine, it is a village trapped in a time bubble. Today, these two places stand as a testament to the enduring allure of Japan's coastal beauty, drawing visitors from far and wide to bask in its tranquil splendor.
This year, I embarked on a meticulously orchestrated 11-day tour to Japan to explore and learn.
Amano Hashidate, a coastal paradise rich in cultural importance and natural beauty, was one of the many wonders waiting to be discovered. Joined by my friends, who were excited to see Japan's diverse culture firsthand, we set out on an unforgettable coastline adventure.
The charming Jay, who was fluent in several languages and a wealth of information on Amano Hashidate's history, escorted us on a beautiful bus ride to begin our adventure. This trip was pre-booked to get the best rates. Along the twisting roads, Jay enthralled us with stories of long-ago myths, when the interplay of divine forces determined the fate of a nation. Not only that, but he filled us in on the region's specialties and warned us about the things to stay away from.
Amano Hashidate and Ine Funaya
We arrived in Amano Hashidate and took the cable car up to the peak, where we were met with a breathtaking view of islands floating in azure waters. At every turn, the breathtaking scenery served as a reminder of the limitless splendor of nature, and we were captivated. We opted to climb early and explore the town instead due to the extremely windy and rainy weather.
We enjoyed a leisurely lunch at local cafes as we descended to the town below, fully immersing ourselves in the flavors of real Japanese cuisine while enjoying the quiet environment of the shore. As we continued our gastronomic tour, we stopped by Chionji Temple, a house of Buddhist worship famous for the ancient practice of blessing Buddha sculptures with holy well water. The architecture of the Chionji Temple complex has been meticulously preserved despite its use of wood. There are only stone statues. The pagodas and gates are also made of wood.
But what really stuck with us was our trip to Ine Funaya Fishing Village. This coastal community exuded an air of classic beauty, with its century-old boathouses serving as haunting reminders of a simpler period. Even though it started to rain, we still enjoyed the whimsical beauty of the coastline views in Ine.
Every moment was a reminder of how Japan's marine legacy has captivated people for generations. Ine was relatively uncrowded, so we were able to wander the town at will and snap shots without anybody else in the background. We had to go soon, so unfortunately, there wasn't much time left.
From one coast to the other, lessons can be learned
As we said our goodbyes to Amano Hashidate and Ine, I couldn't help but think about how my hometown of Davao may benefit from these coastal paradises. The two cities, separated by oceans, had a lot in common: stunning coastlines and a wealth of culture. This proved that Davao's shoreline had unrealized potential. Sustainability in tourism, environmentally conscious projects, and highlighting local craftsmanship are all areas where Davao could learn a lot from Amano Hashidate and Ine. As a guiding light for Davao's future growth, the city's dedication to protecting its natural resources and its peaceful cohabitation of modernity and tradition were inspiring.
I discovered a glimmer of optimism for Davao's future in the whimsical allure of Ine and the serene tempo of Amano Hashidate. I envision a future when the city's cultural legacy and stunning coastline come together to form a unique destination. Let us use the wisdom of Amano Hashidate and Ine to illuminate our path toward cultural preservation and sustainable development as we work to realize Davao's maximum potential. We don’t have to fill our streets with a million tourists a year. We just have to give those who come our way the experience of a lifetime. No matter which coastline they visit, they would have an indelible stamp on their hearts from our city.