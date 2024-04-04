From coast to coast

From one coast to the other, lessons can be learned

As we said our goodbyes to Amano Hashidate and Ine, I couldn't help but think about how my hometown of Davao may benefit from these coastal paradises. The two cities, separated by oceans, had a lot in common: stunning coastlines and a wealth of culture. This proved that Davao's shoreline had unrealized potential. Sustainability in tourism, environmentally conscious projects, and highlighting local craftsmanship are all areas where Davao could learn a lot from Amano Hashidate and Ine. As a guiding light for Davao's future growth, the city's dedication to protecting its natural resources and its peaceful cohabitation of modernity and tradition were inspiring.

I discovered a glimmer of optimism for Davao's future in the whimsical allure of Ine and the serene tempo of Amano Hashidate. I envision a future when the city's cultural legacy and stunning coastline come together to form a unique destination. Let us use the wisdom of Amano Hashidate and Ine to illuminate our path toward cultural preservation and sustainable development as we work to realize Davao's maximum potential. We don’t have to fill our streets with a million tourists a year. We just have to give those who come our way the experience of a lifetime. No matter which coastline they visit, they would have an indelible stamp on their hearts from our city.