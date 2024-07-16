From Davao to the world

It’s hard to be a student these days. As industry needs shift almost daily, so do the opportunities that await students. It can get overwhelming figuring out what kind of educational program is best for students. Even when given recommendations by peers, most still face tough questions that need answers.

With so many myths and misconceptions out there, knowing what’s true can open more possibilities for students to lay the foundations for their future careers. We’ve gathered some of the most pressing concerns and shared key takeaways to help students decide what’s best for them.

“I want to study business, but I’m also interested in new paths amidst a competitive landscape. What are my options?”

Students weigh many factors when it comes to choosing the right course for their future. Achieving dreams is one thing but knowing the lay of the land can also help students see what possibilities and opportunities are available.

Today’s labor market is characterized by perpetual evolution. As industries continue to change and develop, adding new proficiencies and bolstering existing skills have become essential for professionals to make themselves more valuable.

In response to this, educational institutions are creating study programs that prepare students for opportunities in highly specialized careers. One such industry is real estate, projected to grow further in the next couple of years. Reports show that real estate continues to be a wise investment in 2024, aided by overseas workers buying properties here in the Philippines. Another report has pointed to not just the home and living properties boom but also work and office properties, showing a market that continues to grow.