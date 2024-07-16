From Davao to the world

It’s hard to be a student these days. As industry needs shift almost daily, so do the opportunities that await students. It can get overwhelming figuring out what kind of educational program is best for students. Even when given recommendations by peers, most still face tough questions that need answers.
With so many myths and misconceptions out there, knowing what’s true can open more possibilities for students to lay the foundations for their future careers. We’ve gathered some of the most pressing concerns and shared key takeaways to help students decide what’s best for them.
“I want to study business, but I’m also interested in new paths amidst a competitive landscape. What are my options?”
Students weigh many factors when it comes to choosing the right course for their future. Achieving dreams is one thing but knowing the lay of the land can also help students see what possibilities and opportunities are available.
Today’s labor market is characterized by perpetual evolution. As industries continue to change and develop, adding new proficiencies and bolstering existing skills have become essential for professionals to make themselves more valuable.
In response to this, educational institutions are creating study programs that prepare students for opportunities in highly specialized careers. One such industry is real estate, projected to grow further in the next couple of years. Reports show that real estate continues to be a wise investment in 2024, aided by overseas workers buying properties here in the Philippines. Another report has pointed to not just the home and living properties boom but also work and office properties, showing a market that continues to grow.
As investments continue to boom in the real estate industry, employment opportunities are also growing. To capitalize on the need for capable, day-one-ready professionals, Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (Mapúa MCM), has collaborated with Arizona State University (ASU) to enhance its Bachelor of Science in Real Estate Management degree program. The collaboration with ASU —ranked as the #1 university for innovation in the United States for nine consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report in 2024 — equips young Filipino professionals with a solid foundation on the concepts, theories, and principles needed to practice real estate salesmanship, brokerage, appraisal and consultancy.
This program combines industry-relevant government laws, information technology applications, and business management learnings into a curriculum that adheres to local and global standards. In terms of desired outcomes, graduates are expected to apply their expertise to address various industry challenges capably. By integrating business management skills into the real estate landscape, these dynamic programs help shed the misconception that business and management courses are one-dimensional fields of study that lack the specialized preparation needed for students to thrive in today’s booming industries.
“I’m still unsure if nursing is the right course for me, though. Are there other growing industries within health and sciences that I can pursue?”
Health Sciences is another industry that continues to expand rapidly. However, despite being one of the biggest fields in the job market, many still equate jobs in healthcare to jobs in nursing.
A report from global job site Indeed recently shared an in-demand report on jobs in the Health and Sciences industry. One of the top five clinical health science jobs falls under the pharmacy category, while Physical Therapy is listed as one of the possible growing jobs in health sciences.
To provide more paths for potential healthcare students, Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (Mapúa MCM) offers degree programs in Pharmacy and Physical Therapy. The Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy is designed to prepare students to be globally competent pharmacists, meeting the healthcare system's demands. On the other hand, The Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy (BSPT) program teaches students the knowledge and skills needed in the promotion of optimal health and the rehabilitation and treatment of individuals with disabilities resulting from injury, illness, and aging. This also provides pharmacy and physical therapy an opportunity to learn international practices through its global internship and exchange program in pharmacy schools abroad through the ASU collaboration with its College of Health Sciences.
“How can I best prepare for global opportunities while studying in the Philippines?
As work becomes more global, so do expectations. Employers now look for globally competitive professionals ready to take on industry challenges from the moment they begin their careers. Higher education is changing to better train today’s learners to be up to these lofty standards.
Thanks to technological advancements, universities with shared values and strengths are collaborating to solidify their value propositions. Students can now access world-class education without having to leave their home countries.
To prepare students for global career opportunities, Mapúa MCM’s Business and Health Sciences Programs have partnered with ASU to equip students with the skills to build successful careers both in the Philippines and around the world. Through Mapúa MCM and ASU’s collaboration, business students gain global immersion that puts them at the pulse of latest worldwide trends, real-world experiential learning imbued with professional expertise and guidance, and digital mastery of emerging tools and technologies. Health sciences learners benefit from access to world-class course content, the power to harness the latest digital tools, and advanced immersive facilities like multifunctional simulation centers to help learners meet and adapt to modern industry challenges.
In addition to its globally competitive programs, Mapúa MCM plans to upgrade its facilities to maximize students' potential. This includes a physical therapy laboratory and a new building to enhance access to ASU’s premier health sciences education and digital resources, set to be launched by August 2024 and 2027, respectively.
“We are continuously forging the path for a new generation of leaders, molding them into nation builders capable of working towards a better society. Our motivation lies in empowering more students in various regions in the country to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape through their expert application of knowledge and a holistic global mindset,” concludes Dr. Maestrecampo
As the world continues to evolve with new demands and opportunities, Mapúa MCM is committed to providing the most current training that learners need for today and beyond. PR